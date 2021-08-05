According to the video game-inspired graphics that accompany the video, Smith gets out an impressive 209 words in a matter of seconds while in "turbo mode."

Ever since the actor kicked off his year of fitness, he has been providing the goods on Instagram with a bunch of hilarious videos about workout culture. He has also made parody videos in which he uses every piece of equipment in the gym completely wrong, a montage of his first try at yoga, and the funniest pieces of fan art which transpose one of his training photos into famous movies.

Oh, and then there's the slightly more inspirational content about his experiences trying new forms of exercise, like scuba-diving in the world's deepest swimming pool, and his valiant attempt at a tire flip.

According to Smith, after snacking through quarantine and putting on weight, he was in the "worst shape of his life" at the beginning of 2021. He has since committed to ditching his "pandemic body" and investing in his health and fitness, throwing himself into a transformation program which will see him develop the kind of ripped physique he has previously shown off in his action roles. Amazing work.