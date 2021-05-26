He’s known for being one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, but it turns out Will Smith is also something of an influencer on social media, too. With an Instagram following of 53.6 million, it’s safe to say that when Smith does something, the rest of us follow. And that’s exactly the case with his latest fitness challenge.

When Smith shared an image of himself standing tall and proud, showing off the belly that got him through the pandemic, the actor made headlines. So often the image of Hollywood stars that we’re presented with is one of buffed bods, ripped torsos, and immaculate complexions. By being transparent with his fans, Smith removed the stigma surrounding weight gain and instead posed an inspiring call-to-action with his fans, asking them all to join him on his fitness journey. Now, it’s not just fans getting in on the action, but celebrity faces too, as Dr. Dre and Anthony Anderson shared their participation in the challenge.