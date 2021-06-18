For the most part, Hollywood’s A-listers seem to exist in a separate reality. Theirs is an existence few can ever relate to, one of glamorous parties, red carpet arrivals, and the kind of sprawling mansions that could rival a tropical resort. But when it comes to Will Smith, this is one actor that keeps it real - even when such a reality might not be the most pretty.

When Smith posed topless, tall and proud, showing off the belly that had got him through the pandemic, fans were immediately quick to express not only their support, but their relief in seeing someone voice what they themselves were going through. Smith announced that he would be embarking on a fitness journey to become the best version of himself possible, and in being so open and transparent, he removed the stigma surrounding weight gain. Not surprisingly, fans and actors alike took him up on the challenge.

But as anyone who has ever embarked on a fitness journey can attest, putting in the work and countless hours at the gym is hard work. And as Will Smith shows in his latest video, heading back into the gym after lockdown has its own challenges, too.