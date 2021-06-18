In a video dubbed “Trying to remember how to use the gym after quarantine,” Smith hilarious shows himself using a variety of exercise equipment incorrectly. One clip sees him swinging from a hanging rope trainer, while another had him performing arm presses on the leg curl machine. He captioned the post, “Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places.”
Smith’s quest for fitness is basically all of us. While so many actors seem perpetually ripped thanks to personal chefs and dedicated trainers on hand, Smith has shared videos of his fitness journey and continues to keep the content lighthearted and engaging. After all, getting back into shape should be fun, anyway. When he first shared his photo in May, he said it was “the worst shape of my life” and that he was determined to prioritise his fitness.
“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he captioned. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better.”
“No more midnight muffins…this is it!” Smith added. “Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!”
Smith’s transformation will ultimately be part of a new original series set to premiere next year on YouTube that will take viewers along on his health and fitness journey. The six-part unscripted fitness docuseries, which is titled Best Shape of My Life, will follow the actor’s challenge to improve “every aspect of his fitness from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators.”