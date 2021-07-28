But before you get stuck in, a quick word on some of the basics...
What’s the difference between climbing and bouldering?
Good question. Climbing involves scaling a wall using a rope and a harness, while bouldering has you climbing a wall with only a crash pad beneath you. As a result, climbing walls are typically higher and involve more endurance while bouldering is often shorter (typically no higher than 4.5m) and necessitates problem-solving skills as you figure out the best route up.
In fact, bouldering routes are often called ‘problems’ for that very reason. Second, equipment. If you are climbing, things like a climb harness, a belay (essentially a braking device) and special shoes are required.
For bouldering, it’s really only the shoes. Considering you risk falling some distance, it’s worth investing in the good stuff. However, all good climbing gyms, like the ones below, offer equipment for rental. We’d suggest trying out the equipment on offer first before investing.
|
Gym
|
Location
|
Price
|
Website
|
Hardrock
|
16-18 Varman Court
Nunawading, VIC 3131
|
$20 casual entry for climbing; $15 casual entry for bouldering
|
hardrock.com.au
|
Bayside
|
9 Network DriveCarrum Downs, VIC, 3201, Australia
|
From $95 / month
|
baysiderock.com.au/
|
Urban Climb
|
29/41 Down St, Collingwood VIC 3066
|
$25 casual entry; from $29.85 / week, includes yoga and gym access
|
urbanclimb.com.au/
|
Gravity Worx
|
182-184 Sussex St, Pascoe Vale VIC 3044
|
$23 casual entry climbing; $17 casual entry bouldering
|
gravityworx.com.au/
|
Northside Boulders
|
329 Victoria St, Brunswick VIC 3056
|
$22 casual entry; $130 / month with access to all locations
|
northsideboulders.com/
|
Clip ’n Climb
|
Warehouse 2, 134 Maddox Road, North Williamstown 3016 Victoria
|
$20 casual entry; $150 ten visits
|
clipnclimbwilliamstown.com.au/
|
BlocHaus
|
Unit 2 359 Plummer street, Port Melbourne VIC
|
$21 casual entry; $189 ten visits
|
mlb.blochaus.com.au/
|
Boulder Lab
|
8/1821 Ferntree Gully Road
|
$20 casual entry; $180 ten visits
|
boulderlab.com.au/
|
Climb West
|
193 Maidstone St, Altona VIC 3018
|
$20 casual entry; $32 / week for six months
|
climbwestmelbourne.com.au/
|
Burnley Bouldering Wall
|
Citylink, Richmond VIC 3121
|
Free
|
facebook.com/burnleyboulderingwall/
Hardrock
This place has it all. There’s a whopping 51 top rope walls* and more than 40 bouldering problems to get stuck into. For the top ropers among us: all routes are set up with belay devices pre attached so there’s no need to bring your own. If Nunawading is too far out for you, Hardrock also has a location in the CBD.
*Top Rope climbing simply refers to climbing where the individual is attached to a rope that passes up to an anchor system then back down to a ‘belayer’ (your mate holding the rope) at the bottom.
Location: 16-18 Varman Court, Nunawading, VIC 3131
Contact: 03 9894 4183
Pricing: $20 casual entry for climbing; $15 casual entry for bouldering
Bayside
Bayside ticks all the boxes in terms of equipment and coaching but it’s the community aspect that keeps people coming back. They run social climb nights where you’re invited to meet and greet with other like-minded climbers, as well as Women’s and Student’s Nights.
Location: 9 Network DriveCarrum Downs, VIC, 3201, Australia
Contact: 03 9775 1557
Pricing: From $95 / month
Urban Climb
With four locations across the East coast, Urban Climb is one of the biggest names in Australia’s climbing scene. The Collingwood location offers top-quality bouldering along with fitness classes and yoga.
Location: 29/41 Down St, Collingwood VIC 3066
Contact: 1300 001 203
Pricing: $25 casual entry; from $29.85 / week, includes yoga and gym access
Gravity Worx
If speed is your thing, Gravity is the place for you. Why? One of Gravity’s specialities is ‘speed climbing’, a sport in which two climbers race up identical routes, with the first one to hit the buzzer at the top declared the winner. In fact, Gravity is the only gym in Australia to have a standard Speed Wall as accredited by the good folks at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC). This means their speed wall is identical to the one used at the climbing world cup. Time to get practising!
Location: 182-184 Sussex St, Pascoe Vale VIC 3044
Contact: 03 9350 1789
Pricing: $23 casual entry climbing; $17 casual entry bouldering
Northside Boulders
As the title suggests Northside is all about bouldering and they have three locations across Melbourne. Fostering an inviting community feel via regular events, Northside is suitable for everyone from the absolute beginners to the pros. They also offer yoga and stock some impressive merch so you can always just cop the T-shirt and tell people you’re a climber. Your call.
Location: 329 Victoria St, Brunswick VIC 3056
Contact: northsideboulders.com
Pricing: $22 casual entry; $130 / month with access to all locations
Clip ’n Climb
Part theme park, part climbing gym, Clip ’n Climb is one hell of a fun way to spend an afternoon. There’s a range of obstacles and challenges to overcome in a totally non competitive environment and while they do offer an impressive array of kids parties, trust us when we tell you it’s also good fun sans children.
Location: Warehouse 2, 134 Maddox Road, North Williamstown 3016 Victoria
Contact: (03) 9448 8642
Pricing: $20 casual entry; $150 ten visits
BlocHaus
Dubbed Melbourne’s “bouldest bouldering gym” (see what they did there?), BlocHaus has 850 square meters of climbing surface, which are then divided into different sections with two sections cleaned and reset each week. This equates to a shiny new-looking gym every 8 weeks. There’s also beginner classes on offer, as well as an impressive youth program.
Location: Unit 2 359 plummer street, port melbourne VIC
Contact: (03) 9646 6018
Pricing: $21 casual entry; $189 ten visits
Boulder Lab
Another dedicated bouldering space, the Lab has more than 700 square metres of walls as well as a training area and gym. They made the canny move to use lockdowns to renovate the space so expect a new and improved gym when you next visit.
Location: 8/1821 Ferntree Gully Road
Contact: 03 8719 6444
Pricing: $20 casual entry; $180 ten visits
Climb West
Climb West offers bouldering, fitness, yoga and coffee which to us, sounds like a pretty good combination. The space is beautifully maintained and there’s a wellness hub to take care of you in between climbs. On their site, they have even been kind enough to offer a breakdown of climbing slang for beginners so you know your ‘slabs’ from your ‘sends’ before you hit the gym.
Location: 193 Maidstone St, Altona VIC 3018
Contact: climbwestmelbourne.com.au/contact-us/
Pricing: $20 casual entry; $32 / week for six months
Burnley Bouldering Wall
OK, it’s not technically a gym, it’s a free-to-access bouldering wall, but that’s exactly why it’s on this list. Located in the suburb of Burnley, the space is well maintained (though, we’re not sure by whom) and there’s a total of 3 walls meaning there’s space for everyone. Oh, and did we mention, it’s free?
Location: Citylink, Richmond VIC 3121
Contact: facebook.com/burnleyboulderingwall/
Pricing: Free