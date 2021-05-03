In recent years, the sport of climbing has taken off. Once resigned to the peripheries of the sporting world, climbing has since become the kind of sport that attracts followers that hold the same passion and zeal as the most ardent of football supporters. Anyone who watched the documentary, Free Solo, which captured the incredible feat of Alex Honnold as he became the first person to ever free solo climb El Capitan, will know that climbing is one of the most physically demanding sports. Aside from the cardiovascular fitness and incredible strength required to do the actual climb, there’s also the mental component: one lapse in judgment and you’ve hit rock bottom, literally.

So, when professional rock climber and YouTube sensation Magnus Midtbø decided to take on the physical fitness test used by the FBI to screen potential agents, most thought it would be a cake walk for the athlete. He’s taken on such feats before, including the military physical fitness test amongst other physical challenges. It came as something as a shock then, that Midtbø was nearly broken by this one.