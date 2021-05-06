Tim Ferriss might have coined the four-hour week week, but it seems researchers are now backing a three-day work week for those aged over 40-years-old. In a recent study, it was found that three days was the optimal number for those in their 40s to work in order to perform at their best, with researchers analysing the working habits and brain test results of close to 3,000 men and 3,500 women aged over 40 in Australia. The results found that part-time jobs are most effective at keeping the brain stimulated, while avoiding stress and exhaustion.

If the global coronavirus pandemic taught us anything, it was perhaps that as we currently exist, there’s no such thing as a work-life balance, or if there is, we haven’t quite perfected the craft. At a time where the phrase “too busy” is worn like a badge of honour, our working lives have bled into what should be our personal life. The 9-5 job is no more, replaced by a model of work which sees us constantly plugged in, checking emails in the early hours of the morning and late at night, taking calls, meetings and now Zoom conferences at any hour of day.

As many of us grappled with the uncertainty of the pandemic, it became clear that such fast-paced, busy lives weren’t sustainable and now, a great number are looking to cut back on their hours, making this study particularly poignant particularly as countries around the world begin to reach the retirement age.