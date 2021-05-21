We can’t say there’s been a moment in time where we’ve stared down the toilet bowl at the log we’ve just dropped and though, “Wow, I wonder how this measures on the scale of World’s Largest Human Poop?” But for some researchers, it appears the question of largest human poop has been something that has evaded them for decades and only now are we seeing the fruits of their labour.

It’s been unveiled that the largest human poo dates back to the 9th century, with the Lloyds Bank coprolite leading researchers to believe it belongs to a Viking man. If you thought human turds were something that could just be flushed down the drain with hopeless abandon, think again. This historical poo has come to captivate the scientific community, known simply as a large paleofaeces or coprolite, or a desiccated human dung specimen.

It was uncovered in the UK back in 1972 when archaeologists from the York Archaeological Trust were excavating an area that soon came to be solely associated with the giant poo. To the mere mortal it may have just appeared as a monstrosity, but these researchers were enraptured by the discovery. The specimen was handed over to officials who did elaborate testing and discovered that it measures 20cm long and 5cm wide - yep, it’s a big one.