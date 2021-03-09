Coming in at $10,700, the eBike Sport is being marketed as "the perfect companion for the adventures of everyday life – through cities, in the countryside, for business and pleasure," boasting a full-suspension carbon frame and the new, SHIMANO motor with assisted pedalling speeds of up to 25km/h.

Obviously not meant for elite bike riders, the bike is a super flex: The SHIMANO colour display shows your speed, distance and current riding mode in real time. The cables of the electronic gear shift and the brake lines are hidden in its handlebars.

Add the set of M99 LED lights sourced from lighting specialist Supernova (which have been embedded within the handlebar system) and the aerodynamic seat post, and you've got a stunner.

Porsche eBike Sport Porsche

The second half of the bike collection comes in the form of a mountain bike: the Porsche eBike Cross.

Coming in at $8,549, you've got yourself a far more comfortable ride thanks to the handlebar remote control, the adjustable Crankbrothers seat post and wheels, that can be quickly and easily adjusted to the terrain.

Also housing a Shimano motor which “delivers maximum performance” while simultaneously maintaining a “natural riding sensation”, you’ll have little to no trouble off the beaten path.

Find out more about the Porsche electric bike collection here.