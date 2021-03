The Protein (30g)

White fish cooks fast and turns flaky and luscious on the grill. Go with red snapper (or striped bass or sea bass). They all have at least 26 grams of protein for fewer than 2552 kJ per 110g serving

Buy it

Ask the person behind the counter to “scale, gut and clean” the fish, but leave the head on for presentation value. Fresh fish should have a clear eye, a clean (not fishy) smell, and no slick of slime on the skin.

Cook it: The recipe

Fish with Orange Sauce

Skin-on fish is notorious for sticking to grill grates and generally making a mess. Prevent all that with a technique called reverse searing, in which you cook the fish with indirect heat first, then crisp the skin over direct heat.

What you'll need

1 whole white-fleshed fish (about 680G), scaled, gutted and cleaned

¼ cup soy sauce

½ orange, juiced

2 Tbsp sesame oil

2 Tbsp minced ginger

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp sesame seeds

3 spring onions, thinly sliced

1. Preheat your grill to high. Oil and season the fish inside and out with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients except for the spring onions.

2. Place the fish on a well-oiled grill over indirect heat and close the lid. Cook until the flesh is cooked through, about 10 minutes, flipping halfway with a large metal spatula. Then move the fish to direct heat and cook until the skin on both sides is nice and crispy, 3-5 minutes per side.

3. Carefully transfer the fish to a serving platter, top with the spring onions, spoon on some sauce and serve with more sauce on the side.

Feeds 4-6.

Per serving: 970kJ, 28g protein, 7g carbs (1g fibre), 9g fat

Upgrade it

If you have the extra time, here are three ways to elevate this recipe to extra-special status

If you have . . .5 mins

Grill that orange! You have a half left over from the sauce. Lightly oil the cut side and place it cut side down over direct heat. The flames will intensify the sweetness of the juice, which you can then squeeze over the cooked fish.

If you have . . .20 mins

Sizzle ginger oil. In a small pan, heat ¼ cup canola oil over medium. Then add 6-7 large ginger slices and cook for 10 minutes. Discard the ginger; allow the oil to cool. Spoon on the fish and/or the sides for more deliciousness.

If you have . . .1 hour

Marinate the fish for more flavour, even if it’s just in oil, salt and pepper. But if you want, you can also add minced garlic, fresh orange juice, thinly sliced hot chillies and/or crushed red-pepper flakes.

The Fibre (10g)

These two simple side dishes enhance the flavours of the fish and help you hit your 10 grams of fibre at mealtime.

Christopher Testani

Gochujang Eggplant

In a small pan, melt 2 Tbsp butter with 2 Tbsp gochujang and 1 tsp soy sauce.

On a medium-high-heat grill, place 4 Japanese eggplants, halved (or 2 small regular eggplants, quartered), and cook, turning and basting with the butter, until charred, about 7 minutes.

Cover and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Plate and top with ¼ cup each peanuts, pomegranate seeds and coriander.

Feeds 4-6.

Per serving: 860kJ, 6g protein, 25g carbs (10g fibre), 11g fat

Christopher Testani

’Shrooms and rice

In a medium pot, cook 1¼ cups brown jasmine rice with 1¾ cups vegetable stock.

In a large pan, heat 2 Tbsp canola oil over medium high. Add 450g sliced mushrooms and cook till browned, about 10 minutes.

Add 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced, 2½ cups thawed shelled edamame, 1 tsp soy sauce, 1 Tbsp fresh thyme and pepper to taste.

Mix with the rice. Serve.

Feeds 4.

Per serving: 1785kJ, 18g protein, 62g carbs (11g fibre), 12g fat (9g fiber), 12g fat