Pick up any running magazine or go out for a morning jog with some avid runners and you’ll likely find yourself subject to the discussion of the runner’s high. For many it’s the sole reason why they pound the pavement, and others love the endorphin rush so much that they base their whole lives around the very feeling. Lesser known though, is another phenomenon known to running circles: the runner’s cry. If you’ve ever found yourself getting a little bit misty during the long run before inexplicably choking up, you’re totally normal and it seems such tears can come out of nowhere.

Before you start panicking about what it all means, know that many people have experienced the runner’s cry and that it’s totally normal. Given the uncertainty we now find ourselves living in thanks in large part to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of tears at any stage of the day or week seems more than necessary. With so many people experiencing anxiety over their careers or even their relationship, and more pressing issues of racism and the spread of misinformation in the media, it’s not hard to understand why so many of us are struggling to cope in 2021.

In a recent survey conducted by ASICS, 79 per cent of runners said running is currently helping them feel saner and more in control during this time, with 65 per cent saying the mental benefits associated with running outweigh any other form of physical exercise. Research led by another study for the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also found that over 40 per cent of Americans reported experiencing increased mental health issues since April.