What would happen in season 2 of Squid Game?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Hwang Dong-hyuk said he has some ideas for a follow-up. “There are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed,” he said.

“For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, The Front Man. I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode. I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season 2 storylines.”

Has Netflix confirmed a season 2?

Sadly, no news has confirmed a second season of Squid Game and the director has also admitted that he’s in no rush to develop another season which is understandable when you consider the first was one he began writing back in 2008.

“I don’t have well developed plans for Squid Game 2,” he told Variety. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

When would season 2 be released?

Given that no details have been confirmed regarding a second season, it’s anyone’s guess as to when it would arrive on Netflix should it be renewed. Still, most remain optimistic and believe we could see season 2 land on Netflix in late 2023, assuming confirmation comes through in the coming weeks about its renewal. Fingers crossed!

Who would the characters in season 2 be?

As you well know by now, most of the characters from Squid Game’s first season died, including Kang Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) and the secret mastermind Oh Il-nam, making only Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) remain.

Season two would therefore require a whole new cast, with producers needing to decide whether it’s a case of choosing a different set of characters to enter the same game, or developing the game to include a whole different set of dangerous complications and tricks. Other fans have speculated that they think a second season could see Gi-hun attempt to shut the whole game down altogether.

What happens at the end of Squid Game?

In the nine episodes, viewers follow the deadly game and its participants to see who will take out the prize and the money. It’s the divorced dad, Seong Gi-hun who wins the game after childhood friend-turned-enemy Cho Sang-woo sacrifices himself.

Gi-hun refuses to spend the prize money for over a year, before eventually learning the old man he betrayed over the course of the game, Oh Il-nam, was actually the mastermind behind it all. It’s only after Oh Il-nam dies that Gi-hun discovers the game is still going when he runs into the Salesman recruiting new players. Gi-hun then vows to stop the game once and for all, leaving a rather juicy plot point worthy of exploration should we receive a second season.