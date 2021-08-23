Anyone who has ever had an office job can relate: whether here or there you sit for hours on end, staring at your screen, and then stand up to a slumped posture or even back pain.

According to the Arthritis Disease Center, an estimated 50 to 80 percent of people will experience back pain at some point in their lives, often due to poor posture. Because of our sitting-all-day lifestyle, bad posture is endemic to the WFH workforce.

So, what are you supposed to do? Just succumb to an affordable office chair? Or fork out a spare thousand for one that your back will thank you for?

Enter (or rather, re-enter) gaming chairs.

Made for the specific purpose of creating an ergonomic space for players to sit for hours on end, gaming chairs are known for the level of adjustments on offer. Beyond standard things such as being able to raise the height of a chair, the better models allow you to also raise and reposition the armrests, as well as offering various levels of tilt and even the ability to recline.

What's more, is that most gaming chairs come with all the bells and whistles to help your posture in the long run: think padded bucket seats, high backs, backrest cushions, adjustable armrests and more - all features designed to provide extra spinal relief, and all features you'd find in those hefty (aka boujee) office chairs.

So to test out the theory, we put the award-winning Anda Seat Dark Demon Premium Gaming Chair to the test, making the swap in this Digital Editor's very-own home office.

Capable of supporting users up to 200cm in height with a maximum weight capacity of 170kg, this chair resembles a luxury sports car seat that's slathered in premium PVC leather. Its solid steel frame and high-density foam construction means it's built like a tank, with plenty of comfort to boot. Throw in adjustable armrests, back and head cushions and the ability to recline and you've got yourself a premium, if rather large, do-it-all chair.

After a week of using it, you can seriously feel the difference. And for $399.99, it's a reasonable investment for a pretty uncertain future.

andaseat.com