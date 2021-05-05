As the global coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill in March of 2020, scientists and health experts united in the quest to find a cure. For months, we waited with bated breath in the hope that a vaccine would be discovered. As Covid-19 cases continued to climb, it became apparent that life as we once knew it - one where social distancing wasn’t mandatory and masks weren’t required when stepping out in public - would not return until such a vaccine was available and rolled out around the world. There were setbacks and trials that proved unlucky, but finally a vaccine was discovered and now, the rollout has commenced.

But amidst the celebration of the vaccine discovery, there has been growing skepticism surrounding its use. Even celebrities have spoken out about the vaccine, with some claiming it’s nothing more than a conspiracy spiracy. But while you would think such comments prove only laughable, the issue is that many are taking the comments to heart and as more people choose not to get the vaccine, it’s prompted many to speak up about its importance.

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver stressed the importance of getting the vaccine as soon as possible. Despite the United States having plenty of supply, there’s been a considerable drop-off in vaccine demand as prominent figures like Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson have planted seeds of doubt surrounding its effectiveness and use.