The true meaning of superfood, is a natural wholefood whose nutritional benefits outweigh its caloric content, that contains compounds shown to have significant health benefits when consumed over the long term. And let me tell you, the epitome of a superfood is sprouts.

You may have seen sprouts in your supermarket, I remember alfalfa sprouts always being put on my salad sandwich at the humble corner store as a kid, never realising how much nutrition I was flooding my body with, with just a small serve of sprouts.

There are many different varieties of sprouts, but what makes them all so special? Well they are a nutritional powerhouse, packed full of essential vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals, all whilst being super low in calories, minimal sugars and carbohydrates and very low in fat. I consider sprouts one of the cheat codes to longevity.

There are numerous studies showing their benefits and some of them include:

Reduces the production of ghrelin, which may aid in weight loss. Ghrelin is the hormone responsible for feeling hungry, by reducing the production we feel satiated for longer, reducing the amount of food we consume Rich in antioxidants shown to reduce DNA damage and fight ageing.

Depending on the type of sprouts you choose each will have different benefits and nutritional values. But majority of sprouts are rich in:

Iron: Needed to carry oxygen around the blood, energy, this is a vital nutrient for women’s health Magnesium: Has over 300 functions in the body, you cannot get enough magnesium through your diet, sprouts are rich in this mineral

My top choice for sprouts are:

Broccoli sprouts:

Contains a compound that “turn on” genes that are beneficial for fighting disease, cancer and slowing down the ageing process and helps “turn down” the genes that increase our risk of these issues.

Contains a compound that “turn on” genes that are beneficial for fighting disease, cancer and slowing down the ageing process and helps “turn down” the genes that increase our risk of these issues. Regular consumption activates an defence enzyme within our cells called NRF2.This is the mother of all anti-ageing activities in the body. It helps detoxify and clear out debris in our cells (keeping them young and happy) and also help block cancer causing enzymes.

Regular consumption activates an defence enzyme within our cells called NRF2.This is the mother of all anti-ageing activities in the body. It helps detoxify and clear out debris in our cells (keeping them young and happy) and also help block cancer causing enzymes. Sulforaphane found in broccoli sprouts improves the health of overall gut function by supporting the cells lining our gut wall (helping to prevent leaky gut)

Mung Bean Sprouts:

Highest levels of Vitamin K, this is an underrated nutrient that is vital in looking after bone health and helping to prevent osteoporosis as we age (especially for post-menopausal women who are at the greatest risk of osteoporosis).

That being said, all sprouts are amazing for your health, I recommend consuming a wide variety of sprouts.

How to get them in your diet

Blending through dips Mixed through salads

My favourite sprouts are the ones by Aussie sprouts, Australian owned and grown, they are fresh, affordable and you can find them in all good supermarkets.