The rise of the term “dadbod” has us blokes desperately searching for ways to proactively nurture our bodies and well-being. Yoga is a life-long full body and mind immersive practice. However, as a parent it can be hard to find the space and time to commit to a practice for yourself!

I have been practicing yoga for over 15 years. Along my yoga journey, I have met my wife Claudine and together we have become pioneers in the world of online wellness, most recently launching the online platform BodyMindLife Online. While yoga was always a way for me to explore my physicality and look after my body and mind, last year changed how I practiced yoga as a dad of two kids under five-years-old. I fell in love with doing yoga at-home!

As a parent, there is something very cathartic about stepping onto my yoga mat for anywhere between 10 minutes to an hour a day. It makes me a better parent, husband, friend and human. While I may be unable to make it to a yoga studio as regularly, practicing at home via an online platform can be just as immersive.

For all the dads out there, here are my top four reasons you need to kick off your at-home yoga practice.