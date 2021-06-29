- Creating a space in your home that is JUST for you. When you live with kids, finding the time and space in the home for a regular yoga practice can seem like a daunting exercise. I recommend finding a special little nook in your home that you can roll out your mat, away from the pitter patter of little feet. The best thing about accessing yoga online, is that you can really do it at any time (even when you put the kids to bed).
- Find a teacher you love. There is a misconception that all yoga teachers and students are women under the age of 30! It’s simply not true. The world of virtual yoga opens you up to endless possibilities when it comes to teachers and styles. I love that BodyMindLife Online supports teachers through a pay-per-view model, meaning that your favourite teachers are directly rewarded for you watching their class.
- Cost efficiency. More often than not, parents are guilty of caving to their kids' desires and demands. An online membership to an online platform is a really cost effective way to save money whilst trying something new! You can even save money on purchasing active wear by practicing in your pyjamas.
- You can hit pause. As a parent, I know that life can’t be as perfect as a yoga retreat! Online platforms don’t shame you for having to deal with parenting’s daily disruptions (e.g. the kids fighting or demanding lunch). Instead, you can hit pause at any time and return to your practice when it suits you!
Honza Lafond is one of the creators behind new education platform BodyMindLife Online.