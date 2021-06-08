When you look at a well structured training program, think of it as a cake recipe. You'll most likely see two things:

1. A handful of compound movements (multi-joint exercises that utilise multiple muscle groups at the same time) that make up the base of the cake.

2. A bunch of isolation/accessory movements (single joint exercises targeting just one muscle group) that are used to help strengthen specific muscles, to either increase in strength and/or size and help improve the compound lifts, these are the icing on the cake.