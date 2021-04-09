You’ve got to hand it to the TikTok generation - at least they’re creative. A few years ago and the social platform barely registered on the radar that is the Internet hotspot, but thanks to lockdown-induced boredom, TikTok has become something of a pop culture phenomenon, spanning viral dance crazes, trends, and catapulting a select number of TikTokkers into a stratosphere of fame that had even eluded Instagram’s top influencers. Now, the latest trend to do the rounds on TikTok is that of “proffee,” or protein coffee.
If it sounds outrageous, it is. It all started when a TikToker filmed themselves at the Starbucks drive-through, ordering a doppio expresso over ice in a venti cup, before proceeding to top it off with an entire carton of vanilla Premier Protein. It started off a little brazen at first but you need only see their reaction to know that this person stumbled on the holy grail it seems of beverages, with the result being a delicious drink we’re a little miffed we didn’t come up with first.
As far as Premier Protein is concerned, this product is all the rage in the keto community because, unlike other protein shakes and powders, it doesn’t contain oats and is both gluten-free and keto-friendly, with only four grams of carbs per serving. It’s a good thing too, because it’s actually better for you than, say, adding a flavoured coffee creamer.
As it happens, the proffee trend is actually pretty healthy thanks to how the body digests protein. Whey protein in particular digests slightly slower, meaning you feel fuller for a lot longer. Unlike sugary coffee drinks that can cause a blood glucose level spike and then crash, leaving you craving more carbs quickly to bring your energy back up, this won’t happen with whey protein.
The TikTokers are raving about the proffee trend, saying it will even curb your hunger through lunch. That said, the best time to use protein shakes is when trying to add more protein to a meal or as a snack, as most nutritionists advise against using protein shakes as a meal replacement. Ideally, these drinks are intended to be a supplement to your diet, with food being your primary and first source of protein. That said, if you’re running out the door or in a pinch, proffee can definitely help you out.
Ideally, if you want to try out the proffee trend, definitely do so - but keep this thing in moderation. As the saying goes, too much of a good thing can be a bad thing, and you shouldn’t be drinking more than 200 milligrams of caffeine a day. TikTok might be a destination for laughs and endless scrolling that keeps you amused well-past your bedtime, but as far as health and nutrition advice, we’d say it’s best to leave that to the experts.