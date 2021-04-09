You’ve got to hand it to the TikTok generation - at least they’re creative. A few years ago and the social platform barely registered on the radar that is the Internet hotspot, but thanks to lockdown-induced boredom, TikTok has become something of a pop culture phenomenon, spanning viral dance crazes, trends, and catapulting a select number of TikTokkers into a stratosphere of fame that had even eluded Instagram’s top influencers. Now, the latest trend to do the rounds on TikTok is that of “proffee,” or protein coffee.

If it sounds outrageous, it is. It all started when a TikToker filmed themselves at the Starbucks drive-through, ordering a doppio expresso over ice in a venti cup, before proceeding to top it off with an entire carton of vanilla Premier Protein. It started off a little brazen at first but you need only see their reaction to know that this person stumbled on the holy grail it seems of beverages, with the result being a delicious drink we’re a little miffed we didn’t come up with first.

As far as Premier Protein is concerned, this product is all the rage in the keto community because, unlike other protein shakes and powders, it doesn’t contain oats and is both gluten-free and keto-friendly, with only four grams of carbs per serving. It’s a good thing too, because it’s actually better for you than, say, adding a flavoured coffee creamer.