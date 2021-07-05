Where it used to be the case that pulling all-nighters and skimping on sleep was something to be celebrated, like a badge of honour for our youth, now there are few things that plunge us into a bad mood quite like a bad night’s sleep. The importance of sleep can’t be underestimated. From cognitive functioning to recovery and staying focused, we need those extra z’s and are doing all we can to help get them. But as many have found during Covid-19-induced lockdown, sleep is now an elusive concept these days. As many of us have had to set up an office space in the bedroom, distinguishing between work and rest is almost non-existent and so, unsurprisingly, when we finally do put pens down and look to our beds for some shut-eye, the mind goes into over-drive.

If lack of sleep has you searching for apps that promise a well-rested night’s sleep or getaways where you can do literally nothing but sleep for days on end, then perhaps it’s time you turned attention towards the Military Method. The technique is an old hack that’s even been employed by the US army who sys it not only helps soldiers to relax, but has them falling asleep in just two minutes. And yes, that’s even in the midst of a battlefield.