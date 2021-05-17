But that's not all the prolific Youtuber has been doing: last month, the former Britain's Strongest Man title holder challenged the "UK's Fittest Man," CrossFit athlete Zack George, to a boxing workout.

"I'm predominantly training as a professional boxer at the minute," he explains to George before their workout. "For me today, it's about working the

muscles that are good for boxing. So it's good throws, good sides, good rears...anything to build the overall shoulders."

"I do this every single day," says Hall.

George, who un-surprisingly didn't break a sweat during the session (watch it here), has decided it's payback time, with a fresh new fitness challenge for Hall.

Coming together at Hall's home gym for a CrossFit workout, George divided Hall's team up into pairs, and then sets the rules: five rounds of each exercise, performed as quickly as possible, to see who can finish first.

The session comprised of devil press, hand-release pushups, and dumbbell snatches.

"I'll get the defib," jokes Hall, before launching into the intense WOD.

CrossFit challenges, as we know, are supposed to push you mentally and physically, and are a great way to expose an athlete's weaknesses and areas that require further attention in training. And it sure did that.

Watch it below.