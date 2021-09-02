Few people look like a superhero in plain clothes, simply due to physique and stature alone. But then again, few people can attest to being Jason Momoa, a man whose strength and gym-honed body is so superhuman, it’s hard to imagine anyone else prying a role like Aquaman or Khal Drogo from his hands. If you saw the first Aquaman, you would be familiar with the physicality such a role demands. For everyday humans, simply wading through water is enough to see you tire as your muscles shrivel like prunes. Momoa happens to make it all look easy, and even adds fighting sequences into the mix as well. While the star actor is known for hating workouts, it’s clear that he still puts in the hard work to get superhero ready for his roles. As he prepares for the sequel, he’s giving fans a glimpse into the physically demanding process such films require.

For the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Momoa is busy getting into the best shape of his life. He recently shared a video of his boxing training, in which Momoa shows off his hand-to-hand fighting skills with boxing coach Ian Streetz. You need only see the clip to know that those fighting sequences Momoa has to film in the movie probably don’t take him that long to master, he’s already got the skills in the gym.