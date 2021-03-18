Woods had undergone surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following the crash that occurred in Los Angeles last month. Since returning home, he’s expressed his gratitude to the medical staff who treated him. He said: “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

He added, “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses, and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medican Centre and Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

After Woods’ car, an SUV, went off a Los Angeles county road and crashed on a downhill stretch, Woods was interview by deputies on the scene. He told them he didn’t know how the collision had occurred and didn’t remember driving. Law enforcement has yet to disclose whether Woods was unconscious following the crash.

Regardless of just how such a thing happened, to say it rocked the sporting world is an understatement. Many golfers chose to wear Woods’s signature red and black for the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship, just five days after Woods’ accident. The golfing pro later thanked players for the “touching” gesture.