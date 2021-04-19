It’s the stuff of nightmares, the mere thought of which would see us drowned in a feverish sweat, shuddering at the idea of such a thing happening to our own bodies. Should you be in possession of testicles, safe to say you’d be guarding those things with your life. In sport, all manner of padding is utilised as protective armour for the Crown Jewels, but outside of the sporting arena things get a little trickier. For one unlucky fella, his worst nightmares became a lived reality as his testicle exploded.

Ben Montemayor was one of countless people taking to the streets in protest in June of last year when news came to light of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police. As people around the world called for police reform and accountability for those officers that murdered Floyd, Montemayor was protesting when a Los Angeles police officer shot him with a rubber bullet, causing his testicle to explode. The 29-year-old Montemayor has since filed a lawsuit which will challenge the findings of an LAPD Use of Force Review Board which claimed the officer was within policy when he shot at Montemayor.

As dispersal orders were shouted at those taking place in the protest, Montemayor found himself caught in the crossfire - literally. Claiming he didn’t hear the calls from police as they began advancing, he stood firm with a sign calling for the LAPD to be defunded. According to the claims of the lawsuit: “As Mr. Montemayor stood there, unarmed, not resisting arrest, posing no threat whatsoever to anyone around him, and having just been violently shoved, a third officer less than ten feet away aimed his green [40-millimetre] launcher at Mr. Montemayor and intentionally shot him in the groin with a high-speed plastic, hard foam projectile.”