At his peak, Michael Phelps was consuming 10,000 calories a day. For anyone else, this would be enough to see us become a rotund mass, largely unable to move albeit for the small hand movements as we rubbed our ever-expanding bellies in discomfort. But then, Michael Phelps was something of a demi-god, a superhuman athlete burning staggering amounts of calories in the pool as he trained exhaustively. After all, you don’t become one of the most decorated Olympians ever with 28 medals to your name simply by eating big. You have to put in the work, too.

But while most athletes tend to consume a large number of calories when training, the difficulty comes when you step away from competition. Numerous athletes are all too familiar with the turmoil that comes with retirement and adjusting your fitness and nutrition needs accordingly. It’s hardly surprising that weight gain is a common factor for many during this period of their lives.

Since retiring, Phelps has had to work hard to find a fitness and nutrition regime that works for his civilian life. He’s no longer spending five hours a day in the pool and consequently, no longer needs those calories. That said, he’s a father of three and still active (even away from exercise, having three kids will keep you on your toes), so he does need to consume a decent amount. Recently, the Olympian detailed his diet in an interview with GQ and explained how things have shifted for him during the pandemic.