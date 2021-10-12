Guacamole is capable of starting fights.

Not actual fights with guacamole (at least as far as we know), but aboutguacamole. Perhaps matched only by the "is a hot dog a sandwich?" debate and "do you like Hawaiian pizza?" eternal question—how to make the best guacamole is a contentious and often personal debate.

To (attempt to) settle things, we turned Chef Cristina Martinez.

Martinez is the chef of South Philly Barbacoa. She's from Capulhuac, Mexico. She's even appeared on Netflix's Chef's Table and Ugly Delicious.

Here's what she told us about how to make incredible guacamole. The good news is that unlike the whole debate over what makes great guacamole, how to make great guacamole isn't actually all that complicated.