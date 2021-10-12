Start with good avocados
Unripe ones result in guacamole you have to chew. Overripe ones emit a musty, dirtlike aroma. Avoid all this by testing: gently press on all parts of the fruit; the flesh under the skin should yield slightly. If the stem cap is still there, try to wiggle it off. If it dislodges and you see green, not brown, the avocado is good to go.
Keep it stupidly simple
No mango (this isn’t a fruit salad). No peas (because why?). Just scoop the flesh of 2 avocados into a bowl and then add 2 Tbsp diced white onion, 2 Tbsp chopped coriander, 1 Tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice, and salt, to taste. If you want some heat, okay, go ahead and add diced jalapeño or habanero, 1 tsp at a time.
Tweak the texture
Too-thick guacamole happens, even
with ripe avocados. Prevent eventual tortilla-chip breakage by thinning the guacamole with a quick slug of good olive oil, which adds flavour and creaminess.
Think beyond chips and dip
Serve your incredible guacamole with chicharróns (pork rinds) instead of tortilla chips for more flavour. Or skip the dipping, thin the guacamole with a little sour cream, and serve it as a condiment to grilled meats and fish. It’s also amazing dropped atop devilled eggs.