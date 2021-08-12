If one thing has come out of the global coronavirus pandemic, it’s that now more than ever we need to make our own health a priority. As offices were traded for makeshift desks in the home living room or bedroom, Zoom calls became mandatory and the only exchange with co-workers were those delivered via email or instant messaging. Whereas before we enjoyed lunch breaks or an hour in the gym with colleagues, at home we suddenly found ourselves working harder and longer hours, believing we needed to be constantly plugged in so as to ensure no one questioned our work ethic or productivity. But while the pandemic certainly has been a learning curve for many businesses, for workers it’s been a time of great uncertainty and stress. Burn out is rife across the world and coupled with isolation, many of us are now experiencing exacerbated anxiety, depression and severely impacted mental health.

We might be talking about mental health now and the importance of looking after it, but the pandemic has largely steamrolled what was a major health crisis: the loneliness epidemic. Coupled with extended lockdown and social distancing restrictions, our mental health crisis is worsening and consequently, more of us are seeing just how important it is to work on it just like we do our physical bodies.

It’s hardly surprising then, that the wellness space has experienced something of a boom in recent years, particularly in terms of mental health. Now, celebrities and professional athletes are speaking out about the importance of it, including the likes of Michael Phelps and, most recently, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka. As Men’s Health US reports, US soccer sensation Megan Rapinoe and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks both recently invested in a start-up called Real that lets users stream eight-week courses on topics like anxiety and communication and live events for as low as $28 USD a month.