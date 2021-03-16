Despite everything you’ve ever been told by anyone: size matters. And for the hundreds of women who count themselves as members of the dating site Dinky ONE, when it comes to size, small is best. In fact, it’s preferable, which is why the dating service was launched in the first place.

Thanks to pop culture references and social conditioning, anyone who feels they suffer from the affliction of a small penis has had to walk around in shame, fearful of any moment that requires them to drop their drawers and expose their manhood for what it is. Well, let’s just say that all of that stigma is decades old. Small penises aren’t something to be embarrassed by, they should be embraced. And as the guys on dinky ONE have come to learn quickly, there’s a growing demand from women who actually prefer the smaller size.

So, just what are the metrics then when it comes to joining the site? The only requirement for fellas looking to join dinky ONE is to have an erect penis below the global average of 5.5 inches (14cm). According to the dinky ONE site description: “If your penis is less than this you are eligible to join us. Remember that 50% of the male population will have a penis less than average size. That’s 50% of the men in your university, the office, a night club, the train.”