Despite everything you’ve ever been told by anyone: size matters. And for the hundreds of women who count themselves as members of the dating site Dinky ONE, when it comes to size, small is best. In fact, it’s preferable, which is why the dating service was launched in the first place.
Thanks to pop culture references and social conditioning, anyone who feels they suffer from the affliction of a small penis has had to walk around in shame, fearful of any moment that requires them to drop their drawers and expose their manhood for what it is. Well, let’s just say that all of that stigma is decades old. Small penises aren’t something to be embarrassed by, they should be embraced. And as the guys on dinky ONE have come to learn quickly, there’s a growing demand from women who actually prefer the smaller size.
So, just what are the metrics then when it comes to joining the site? The only requirement for fellas looking to join dinky ONE is to have an erect penis below the global average of 5.5 inches (14cm). According to the dinky ONE site description: “If your penis is less than this you are eligible to join us. Remember that 50% of the male population will have a penis less than average size. That’s 50% of the men in your university, the office, a night club, the train.”
“You and your small penis are certainly not alone and 100% of the men on this site are less than average. Also remember, men often like to exaggerate. If you hear someone saying they are 7 inches it generally means 6 or 6.5 at best.”
And if that wasn’t enough, the site even caters to those with a micropenis - which is an erect length of 3.5 inches (9cm). The dating site explains that this will be of no issue here, and that there are a number of potential suitors who like such a size. Since its launch, approximately 100,000 people have joined and 24 per cent of those are female, showing that there really is a demand for smaller size.
Given that’s it’s still a rather taboo topic and one people aren’t too intent on sharing, the dating site allows you to create an anonymous profile. It says: “If you don’t want people to know you joined us today then be anonymous. The only personal information required to join is an email address and pictures are optional. You can also opt-out of email alerts from our privacy menu. If you don’t like us or find a partner you can delete your account with one click and all data is erased instantly.”
You can find out more at dinkyone.com