It was the picture that broke the Internet: Lenny Kravitz, 56, holding a knife to a coconut. You might have had to blink twice to register there was an actual coconut though, as the eyes went directly to the six-pack Kravitz was so conveniently presenting. The man seems to have defied the ageing process. He still looks the same as he did more than a decade ago, all lithe limbs and buoyant charisma as he sung American Woman on our TV screens. With the kind of gym-honed body you’d expect of a 20-year old fitness devotee, much less a man approaching 60, Kravitz has understandably come to be hailed as a superhuman of the fitness world. Now, it’s all we can do but sit up and pay attention when he imparts any wisdom on his workout routine and diet.

That Kravitz has always been passionate about health and wellness is an understatement. The man practically is the living embodiment of what it means to be at one with the body. He’s already spoken at length about his approach to spirituality and training, and rather than submit to the cliches of rock ’n’ roll life that see most rock stars run on adrenaline and booze alone, Kravtiz treats his own body like a temple.