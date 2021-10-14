Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is seemingly everywhere. From Instagram to the screen to huge billboards, the star can’t be confined to one medium alone. This is an actor who is in high demand, someone production companies know will continue to draw a crowd, regardless of the movie on offer. It’s hardly surprising then, that in 2020 Johnson sat at the top of the Forbes list for highest paid actors. Film like Red Notice saw him pocket a staggering $23.5 million, while countless other lucrative endorsements from fitness brands saw him close out the year with a $122 million pay check. It’s hard to believe then, that there was a time where The Rock wasn’t the Golden Boy Hollywood knows of now. In fact, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he felt insecure and uncomfortable in his own skin, and was even told to lose weight if he wanted to become a leading actor.

In a YouTube interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson gets candid about his first foray into the world of acting. While he answers some lighthearted questions in the beginning, the interview gets increasingly more personal as the camera nears his face. But Johnson, known for never shying away from the truth and being vulnerable when he needs to be, instead uses the opportunity to impart some words of wisdom for his fans. When asked what it means to be a man, Johnson reflects: “I think what it means to be a man is to be accountable, is to be accountable and stand up to the mistakes you’ve made. It’s okay to f**k up, it happens to all of us. And be open, rip yourself open, be vulnerable. I’ve all - I’ve been there, we’ve all been there.”

Johnson adds, “You know, the benefit of doing something like that, is on the other side of that, usually is some sort of progress, and how important that is.” He continues, “It’s also, in my opinion, a quality of being a man is doing what you say you’re gonna do. And taking matters into your own hands sometimes. But if you look somebody in the eye, you shake their hand, you give them a hug or you give them your word, it’s important to do it, or do your best to see it through.”