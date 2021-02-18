With films like Speed and Point Break lending action credo to his earlier career, at 56, the Bill and Ted star has been able to slip comfortably back into explosive roles without looking like an irate geriatric.

In addition to a solid beard/hair/suit/motorcycle rotation, Reeves has arguably managed to stay relevant—and dare we say, cool—because his most famous franchises offer a surreal look at life in 2021.

In John Wick, the world is controlled by a shadowy organisation of assassins. In The Matrix (of which Reeves is currently shooting the fourth instalment), machines harvest human beings like batteries while keeping our minds distracted by an elaborate simulation. In a world of increasing paranoia, Reeves’s movies might just be the perfect light entertainment take on modern living.

It doesn’t hurt that Reeves is a legitimate master of gunplay and martial arts. All of which would be for naught, of course, if he wasn’t able to physically embody “the one you sent to kill the fuckin' Bogeyman” in John Wick.

With a little help from legendary Hollywood PT Patrick Murphy—whom he met in 2014 after being introduced by John Wick director Chad Stahelski—Reeves has been able to safeguard his body, enabling him to take on the most physically demanding roles of his career well into middle age.

The Challenge

Think your day is tough? Legend has it that John Wick once killed three men with a pencil. You don’t get into that sort of shape with a light jog and a few sit-ups before bed.

“John Wick is one of the most physical roles in cinema history,” says Murphy. “The choreography, along with the multiple fight disciplines, tumbling, stunts, horseback riding, stunt car driving, gun training and other various weapons training means KR’s body had been through hell and back.”

Murphy’s primary job, then, is to keep Reeves moving well and feeling strong: “It’s about being able to maintain a positive rhythm with his joints, and to reduce any pain as much as possible.” The key is supplementing what Reeves is asked to do on screen through a series of movements designed to help him perform at his best. They do this though a weekly regime of corrective exercise, muscular endurance training, balance and stabilisation training, power training, and recovery practices, alongside Reeves’s weights regiment.

“When KR preps for movies he’s laser focused and fully committed,” says Murphy. “I don’t know where he draws the motivation, but I do know his work ethic is out of this world. He prepares for months during pre-production, and trains throughout the shoot.”

Enter the Matrix

In order to pull off all of the horse riding, gun shooting, building-jumping and knife-throwing that has come to define a John Wick flick, choreography starts months before actual filming, with jiu jitsu, striking, ‘gunfu’ and stunt choreography, all in a continual state of rehearsal with the stunt team.

“KR is always ready to go and kick ass in the gym,” says Murphy. “I put together huge rep schemes and he does it without blinking an eye. There isn’t any magic to it; KR puts in the work and reaps the benefit.”

That he managed to balance this training regime with famously being the nicest man in Hollywood is no small feat, either, as Murphy recalls.

“When we were filming John Wick 3 in New York City, it could take 30 minutes to cover a three-minute journey from his apartment to the gym because he couldn’t say no to fans asking for a photo. He’d even let fans walk with him, share their ideas, and talk about movies. One day, an autistic boy jumped on him from behind and KR turned rapidly and realised the situation. The mother was apologetic, but KR embraced and calmed the boy immediately, signed memorabilia, and had a beautiful chat and photo with him. I’ve always admired KR’s kindness. He’s simply the best.”

Not for nothing does ‘Keanu’ translate to ‘cool breeze over the mountains’ in his father’s native Hawaiian.

The Keanu Reeves Workout

Since Reeves’s personal program changes on a daily basis, it’s near impossible for Murphy to give away an exact replica (plus he’s sworn a blood-oath with a league of secretive assassins that prevents him doing so).

Instead, he’s put together a workout of foundational mobility exercises beloved by Reeves. Helpfully, they require zero gym kit besides a set of resistance bands. Complete 10 reps of each movement then move straight onto the next, before working through the whole routine again for as many rounds as possible in 45 minutes.

Via Men's Health