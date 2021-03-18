If ever there were big shoes to fill, you’d have to look at Patrick Schwarzenegger and know that any time this man walked into a gym, all eyes would be on the son of The Terminator, Arnie. It would make it practically impossible to lift any decent-sized weight in a gym without feeling a sense of unease, but luckily Patrick’s fitness goals are far removed from those his father crushed during the hey-day of pumping iron. Instead, Patrick just wants to gain 27 pounds (approximately 12 kilograms) for his 27th birthday. And by that, we don’t mean the stubborn kilos you’ve gained during Covid lockdown. This is 27 pounds of lean muscle.

For the uninitiated, Patrick began as a model, so the idea of bulking up in a similar vein to his dad isn’t quite on the cards. But after suffering a shoulder injury that saw him sidelined for nearly two years as a result, Patrick is looking to set new goals and get back on the fitness bandwagon. In a recent interview with GQ following his role in Netflix’s movie Moxie, Patrick shared how he’s packing on the pounds for his 27th year and what it’s like to work out with the Terminator.

He explained that he’s currently on a 50 days at 5 a.m. program where he wakes up at 5 to be in the gym by 5.30 a.m. “The first thing I do is text this group chain. There’s about 500 people on it. I send them a motivational quote for the day. Then I’ll go and get a little bit of caffeine in my body. I’ll take some beet juice for a pre-morning workout, try to get a little bit of food in my system like almonds or a protein bar - something that gives me a bit of energy - and go work out,” he explained.

In terms of the workouts, he said he’s “really just bulking. When I turned 27 this year I thought it’d be fun to gain 27 pounds. I’m pretty close.”