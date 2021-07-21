But, regardless of where you’re at on your CrossFit journey, it pays to have the right support. Because CrossFit utilizes complex movements like Olympic Lifting and gymnastics, it’s crucial to have the right technique before you jump into your first workout. Having already covered the best CrossFit gyms in Sydney, here’s the lowdown on the best Melbourne has to offer.

Gym Location Price Website Charge CrossFit 3070/2 Goldsmith Grove, Northcote VIC 3070 POA chargecrossfit.com.au CrossFit Schwartz 904 Glen Huntly rd, Caulfield South, VIC, 3162 $229 / month crossfitmelbourne.com.au CrossFit 3000 43-49 Buckhurst St, South Melbourne 3205 $60 / week unlimited fitlabmelbourne.com CrossFit VLT Level b/224 Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000 $299 / month unlimited vault-performance.com Ward’s Gym 11 Rooney St, Richmond VIC 3121 POA wardsgym.com CrossFit South Wharf 5/297 Ingles St, Port Melbourne VIC 3207 $55 / week unlimited crossfitsw.com Ox Box (Collingwood) 75 Cromwell St, Collingwood VIC 3066 $286 / month theoxbox.fit CrossFit Essendon 7/18 Sloane St, Maribyrnong VIC 3032 $52 / week unlimited drivingfitness.com.au/crossfit-essendon CrossFit Moreland 11 Leslie street, Brunswick 3056 $56.50 / week unlimited crossfitmoreland.com.au CrossFit Diamond Valley 1B/266 Bolton St Eltham, VIC $60 / week unlimited crossfitdiamondvalley.com

1. Charge CrossFit

It may boast an ominous-looking snake in its logo, but Charge is one of the most approachable CrossFit gyms in the business. The coaches are friendly and highly qualified with certification listings reading more like PHD theses. Our favourite feature, though, is the ‘CrossFit Enlightenment Sessions’ that offer 3 one-on-one tutorials to help you gain a better understanding of the basics before group classes commence. A crucial addition for the beginners among us.

Location: 3070/2 Goldsmith Grove, Northcote VIC 3070

Contact: 0411 405 379

Pricing: Price on application

chargecrossfit.com.au/

2. CrossFit Schwartz

Established over two decades ago, Schwartz is one of the OGs of the Melbourne CrossFit scene and is still pulling its weight (see what we did there?) some 20 years later. Housed in a huge open space, there is every piece of equipment any CrossFitter could dream of, as well as an impressive youth program for some father/child bonding sessions.

Location: 904 Glen Huntly rd, Caulfield South, VIC, 3162

Contact: 0409 369 748

Pricing: $229 / month

crossfitmelbourne.com.au

3. CrossFit 3000

What we love most about CrossFit 3000 is their meticulous approach to safety. With highly technical movements like muscle ups and barbell snatches on the CrossFit menu, it’s of critical importance to know the basics before diving in. To ensure you are adequately supported, the team at 3000 will take you through a minimum of 6 one-on-one sessions where they say you will master 30-40 CrossFit style movements before taking part in any group classes. By that point, we’re betting you’ll be hooked.

Location: 43-49 Buckhurst St, South Melbourne 3205

Contact: 0490 427 856

Pricing: $60 / week unlimited

fitlabmelbourne.com

4. CrossFit VLT

With two locations, one in the city and one near the airport, what sets VLT apart is the fact they are more than just a place to get your sweat on. Offering comprehensive nutritional plans for their members, as well as showers and a convenient towell service, the team at VLT have thought of everything.

Location: Level b/224 Queen St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Contact: 03 9077 7571

Pricing: $299 / month unlimited

instabio.cc/10924bQgz3

5. Ward’s Gym

Owned and run by brothers Callum and Gavin, Ward’s Gym offers CrossFit classes as well as BJJ, HIIT, corporate training packages and even dedicated 50+ plans aimed at reducing the risk of injury. But our favourite feature is the treatment room offering everything from remedial massages to trigger point therapy, ensuring you’ll leave your sessions feeling fresh and rejuvenated.

Location: 11 Rooney St, Richmond VIC 3121

Contact: 0407 065 262

Pricing: Price on application

wardsgym.com

6. CrossFit South Wharf

Having recently opened, South Wharf has taken a proactive stance on COVID protocols and offers virtual training packages with up to 4 sessions a day to choose from and 2 pieces of equipment to use. If that’s not good enough, they also boast a sauna just in case you hadn’t already sweated enough.

Location: 5/297 Ingles St, Port Melbourne VIC 3207

Contact: 0388423595

Pricing: $55 / week unlimited

crossfitsouthwharf.com

7. Ox Box (Collingwood)

Housed in a slick location, Ox Box is one hell of an Instagrammable CrossFit gym. But, aside from the good looks, they offer a comprehensive training plan that ensures you’ll reach your goals by pairing you with a coach/mentor who will check in with you every month to track your progress. So, no excuses then.

Location: 75 Cromwell St, Collingwood VIC 306

Contact: info@theoxbox.fit

Pricing: $286 / month

theoxbox.fit

8. CrossFit Essendon

Run by coach and physiotherapist Mark Anile, CrossFit Essendon offers discounts on physiotherapy sessions and massages to all members. In addition, their ‘Winter Warrior’ package is an enticing offer with a 25 % discount on training sessions along with a nutritional meal plan, to ensure you emerge from the colder months with that summer bod’ ready. Time to get cracking.

Location: 7/18 Sloane St, Maribyrnong VIC 3032

Contact: 0409 513 398

Pricing: $52 / week unlimited

instagram.com/drivingfitness_physiotherapy/

9. CrossFit Moreland

Offering a free nutrition guidebook to all new members as well as various challenges throughout the year, CrossFit Moreland is known for delivering results. But while their knowledge is extensive, they also appreciate that not every CrossFitter wants to spend years mastering the most technical movements (kettlebell overhead squat anyone?), so they offer a ‘CrossFit Simplified’ course that promises all the results without the difficult movements. Smart.

Location: 11 Leslie street, Brunswick 3056

Contact: 03 9388 1279

Pricing: $56.50 / week unlimited

crossfitmoreland.com.au

10. CrossFit Diamond Valley

With no contracts and no minimum terms, Diamond Valley promises peak fitness with minimal commitment. Just how we like it. Another unique selling point is the fact every Diamond Valley class is led by not one but two instructors, ensuring everyone gets the attention they deserve.

Location: 1B/266 Bolton St, Eltham, VIC

Contact: 0412 664 437

Pricing: $60 / week unlimited

crossfitdiamondvalley.com