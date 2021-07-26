Powerlifting has a rich history dating as far back as the Ancient Greeks. It is a strength-based sport that comprises three ‘lifts’: the bench press, testing your pushing ability and chest/shoulder strength; the squat, testing your leg strength; and the deadlift that works your pulling ability as well as your entire posterior chain. Powerlifters compete at events called ‘meets’ whereby athletes are given three attempts at each lift to establish a total – the combined weight of their best bench press, squat and deadlift. While powerlifters will base their training around these three core lifts, they will also perform a number of ‘accessory’ movements and mobility work to support their development and enable them to perform better in competition. In terms of equipment, powerlifters will often perform in bare feet or flat-soled shoes like Vans or Converse. Oftentimes they will train with a weight belt to support their lower back but other than that, all you really need is a bench, a barbell and some plates.

Before we dive into the best places to powerlift in Sydney, let’s clear one thing up. People often confuse powerlifting with weightlifting – they are two different things. While both are strength-based sports and involve a barbell, weightlifting, comprising the snatch and clean & jerk, involves more explosive power and flexibility, whereas powerlifting favours raw strength. Got it? Good.

If you are bored of your typical bodybuilding workout and want to get more serious about your lifts, each of the below gyms offer a brilliant entry to the sport along with the necessary equipment and expertise to support your progress. As it is a highly technical sport, good coaching is required so some gyms include training plans in the standard price of a membership. If you’re curious, it’s best to reach out and discuss your goals, budget and expectations before joining.

Gym Location Price Website City Strength HQ 12 Cadogan St, Marrickville NSW 2204 From $30 / week citystrengthhq.com.au Sydney Strength Gym Unit B2, 1 Cahill Lane, Annandale NSW 2038 From $75 / week (includes coaching) sydneystrengthtraining.com.au Shred Fitness 3/76 Sunnyholt Rd Blacktown, NSW 2148 POA shredfitness.com.au/ Black Flag 14/44 Carrington Rd, Castle Hill From $40 / week blackflagbarbell.com.au Gold’s Gym North Sydney 7-9 West St, North Sydney NSW 2060 POA goldsgym.com.au/north-sydney/ Adonis Athletics, Castle Hill 16/8 Victoria Avenue Castle Hill NSW 2154 POA adonisathletics.com.au/venues/castle-hill/ Raw Barbell Club 1/62 Argyle Street, South Windsor, NSW 2756 POA rawbarbellclub.com/ SPC Performance U8/58 Box Rd, Taren Point NSW 2229 From $18.88 / week spcperformancelab.com.au/ Paragon Strength and Performance 8/87-89 Whiting St, Artarmon NSW 2068 From $25 / week paragonsp.com/ Unity Lower Ground Floor, 20 Berry Street North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia From $79.95 / week (include online coaching) unitygym.com/

City Strength HQ

Based in Marrickville, City Strength fosters a strong community vibe among its members and regularly hosts lifting meets. But the best bit is the passionate and knowledgeable staff who put on educational events for their members – free of charge. Everything from ‘Powerlifting Rules Nights’ to theory sessions will help you enormously as you chase that next PB.

Location: 12 Cadogan St, Marrickville NSW 2204

Contact: 02 9517 9989

Pricing: From $30 / week

citystrengthhq.com.au

Sydney Strength Gym

At 380 square metres, Sydney Strength is on the larger size and prides itself on its members never having to share equipment, which in today’s climate, is a particular bonus. Don’t expect any of the ego and pretense that sometimes plagues powerlifting gyms – these guys encourage anyone and everyone to get involved.

Location: Unit B2, 1 Cahill Lane, Annandale NSW 2038

Contact: 0435 347 435

Pricing: From $75 / week (includes coaching)

sydneystrengthtraining.com.au

Shred Fitness

While this isn’t a dedicated powerlifting gym (it also offers conditioning and weightlifting sessions), Shred’s powerlifting expertise earns them a place on this list. They even offer massages and physios on-site so it really is your one-stop shop for strength and recovery.

Location: 3/76 Sunnyholt Rd, Blacktown, NSW 2148

Contact: 0414 751 089

Pricing: POA

shredfitness.com.au/

Black Flag

Their tagline ‘by lifters, for lifters’ says it all. Black Flag is a no thrills gym that specialises in all things strength. It’s exclusive (you have to apply for membership) but they know what they’re talking about and they’re open 24/7. So, what are you waiting for?

Location: 14/44 Carrington Rd, Castle Hill

Contact: 0450 785 570

Pricing: From $40 / week

blackflagbarbell.com.au

Gold’s Gym, North Sydney

Anyone who knows a thing or two about throwing weight around, knows Gold’s Gym. It’s one of the most storied gym franchises in the world with a rich history of training some of the world’s strongest people. In other words, you’ll be in good company. There’s even a sauna and steam room for that post-pump sweat session.

Location: 7-9 West St, North Sydney NSW 2060

Contact: 02 9956 5230

Pricing: POA

goldsgym.com.au/north-sydney/

Adonis Athletics, Castle Hill

Offering powerlifting, weightlifting and strength and conditioning, Adonis places great emphasis on the educational aspect of lifting. Its online portal offers tutorials on things like technique and nutrition and their coaches have a proven track record in training world record holders.

Location: 16/8 Victoria Avenue Castle Hill NSW 2154

Contact: 0431 691 934

Pricing: POA

adonisathletics.com.au

Raw Barbell Club

Based in the Hawkesbury region, the philosophy at Raw is simple: get strong and have fun while you’re doing it. Sounds good to us. They offer one-on-one training, team training or online programming for those who can’t make it in person. The set up is basic but the results are significant.

Location: 1/62 Argyle Street, South Windsor, NSW 2756

Contact: rawbarbellclub.com/contact-us/

Pricing: POA

rawbarbellclub.com

SPC Performance Lab

In a ‘non ego training environment’ SPC works with competitive powerlifters and amateurs alike. The owner and head coach Paul knows his stuff and has a good ability to communicate complex movements in simple terms. If you’re based in the Shire, this is your spot.

Location: U8/58 Box Rd, Taren Point NSW 2229

Contact: 0420 387 311

Pricing: From $18.88 / week

spcperformancelab.com.au

Paragon Strength and Performance

With four passionate coaches at the helm, PSP fosters a positive, safe space for its members to chase their goals. They regularly host competitive events and offer training tools so you’re well versed before you first meet.

Location: 8/87-89 Whiting St, Artarmon NSW 2068

Contact: 0431 757 912

Pricing: From $25 / week

paragonsp.com

Unity Gym

Offering customised workout plans per member, Unity is all about turning driven people into athletes. On top of personalised coaching plans and workshops they offer their members free-to-download training manuals for their members, breaking down the key principles of flexibility, strength and physique building.

Location: Lower Ground Floor, 20 Berry Street North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia

Contact: (+612) 9922 6161

Pricing: From $79.95 / week (include online coaching)

trial.unitygym.com/