Powerlifting has a rich history dating as far back as the Ancient Greeks. It is a strength-based sport that comprises three ‘lifts’: the bench press, testing your pushing ability and chest/shoulder strength; the squat, testing your leg strength; and the deadlift that works your pulling ability as well as your entire posterior chain. Powerlifters compete at events called ‘meets’ whereby athletes are given three attempts at each lift to establish a total – the combined weight of their best bench press, squat and deadlift. While powerlifters will base their training around these three core lifts, they will also perform a number of ‘accessory’ movements and mobility work to support their development and enable them to perform better in competition. In terms of equipment, powerlifters will often perform in bare feet or flat-soled shoes like Vans or Converse. Oftentimes they will train with a weight belt to support their lower back but other than that, all you really need is a bench, a barbell and some plates.
Before we dive into the best places to powerlift in Sydney, let’s clear one thing up. People often confuse powerlifting with weightlifting – they are two different things. While both are strength-based sports and involve a barbell, weightlifting, comprising the snatch and clean & jerk, involves more explosive power and flexibility, whereas powerlifting favours raw strength. Got it? Good.
If you are bored of your typical bodybuilding workout and want to get more serious about your lifts, each of the below gyms offer a brilliant entry to the sport along with the necessary equipment and expertise to support your progress. As it is a highly technical sport, good coaching is required so some gyms include training plans in the standard price of a membership. If you’re curious, it’s best to reach out and discuss your goals, budget and expectations before joining.
|
Gym
|
Location
|
Price
|
Website
|
City Strength HQ
|
12 Cadogan St, Marrickville NSW 2204
|
From $30 / week
|
citystrengthhq.com.au
|
Sydney Strength Gym
|
Unit B2, 1 Cahill Lane, Annandale NSW 2038
|
From $75 / week (includes coaching)
|
sydneystrengthtraining.com.au
|
Shred Fitness
|
3/76 Sunnyholt Rd
Blacktown, NSW 2148
|
POA
|
shredfitness.com.au/
|
Black Flag
|
14/44 Carrington Rd, Castle Hill
|
From $40 / week
|
blackflagbarbell.com.au
|
Gold’s Gym North Sydney
|
7-9 West St, North Sydney NSW 2060
|
POA
|
goldsgym.com.au/north-sydney/
|
Adonis Athletics, Castle Hill
|
16/8 Victoria Avenue Castle Hill NSW 2154
|
POA
|
adonisathletics.com.au/venues/castle-hill/
|
Raw Barbell Club
|
1/62 Argyle Street, South Windsor, NSW 2756
|
POA
|
rawbarbellclub.com/
|
SPC Performance
|
U8/58 Box Rd, Taren Point NSW 2229
|
From $18.88 / week
|
spcperformancelab.com.au/
|
Paragon Strength and Performance
|
8/87-89 Whiting St, Artarmon NSW 2068
|
From $25 / week
|
paragonsp.com/
|
Unity
|
Lower Ground Floor, 20 Berry Street North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia
|
From $79.95 / week (include online coaching)
|
unitygym.com/
City Strength HQ
Based in Marrickville, City Strength fosters a strong community vibe among its members and regularly hosts lifting meets. But the best bit is the passionate and knowledgeable staff who put on educational events for their members – free of charge. Everything from ‘Powerlifting Rules Nights’ to theory sessions will help you enormously as you chase that next PB.
Location: 12 Cadogan St, Marrickville NSW 2204
Contact: 02 9517 9989
Pricing: From $30 / week
Sydney Strength Gym
At 380 square metres, Sydney Strength is on the larger size and prides itself on its members never having to share equipment, which in today’s climate, is a particular bonus. Don’t expect any of the ego and pretense that sometimes plagues powerlifting gyms – these guys encourage anyone and everyone to get involved.
Location: Unit B2, 1 Cahill Lane, Annandale NSW 2038
Contact: 0435 347 435
Pricing: From $75 / week (includes coaching)
Shred Fitness
While this isn’t a dedicated powerlifting gym (it also offers conditioning and weightlifting sessions), Shred’s powerlifting expertise earns them a place on this list. They even offer massages and physios on-site so it really is your one-stop shop for strength and recovery.
Location: 3/76 Sunnyholt Rd, Blacktown, NSW 2148
Contact: 0414 751 089
Pricing: POA
Black Flag
Their tagline ‘by lifters, for lifters’ says it all. Black Flag is a no thrills gym that specialises in all things strength. It’s exclusive (you have to apply for membership) but they know what they’re talking about and they’re open 24/7. So, what are you waiting for?
Location: 14/44 Carrington Rd, Castle Hill
Contact: 0450 785 570
Pricing: From $40 / week
Gold’s Gym, North Sydney
Anyone who knows a thing or two about throwing weight around, knows Gold’s Gym. It’s one of the most storied gym franchises in the world with a rich history of training some of the world’s strongest people. In other words, you’ll be in good company. There’s even a sauna and steam room for that post-pump sweat session.
Location: 7-9 West St, North Sydney NSW 2060
Contact: 02 9956 5230
Pricing: POA
Adonis Athletics, Castle Hill
Offering powerlifting, weightlifting and strength and conditioning, Adonis places great emphasis on the educational aspect of lifting. Its online portal offers tutorials on things like technique and nutrition and their coaches have a proven track record in training world record holders.
Location: 16/8 Victoria Avenue Castle Hill NSW 2154
Contact: 0431 691 934
Pricing: POA
Raw Barbell Club
Based in the Hawkesbury region, the philosophy at Raw is simple: get strong and have fun while you’re doing it. Sounds good to us. They offer one-on-one training, team training or online programming for those who can’t make it in person. The set up is basic but the results are significant.
Location: 1/62 Argyle Street, South Windsor, NSW 2756
Contact: rawbarbellclub.com/contact-us/
Pricing: POA
SPC Performance Lab
In a ‘non ego training environment’ SPC works with competitive powerlifters and amateurs alike. The owner and head coach Paul knows his stuff and has a good ability to communicate complex movements in simple terms. If you’re based in the Shire, this is your spot.
Location: U8/58 Box Rd, Taren Point NSW 2229
Contact: 0420 387 311
Pricing: From $18.88 / week
Paragon Strength and Performance
With four passionate coaches at the helm, PSP fosters a positive, safe space for its members to chase their goals. They regularly host competitive events and offer training tools so you’re well versed before you first meet.
Location: 8/87-89 Whiting St, Artarmon NSW 2068
Contact: 0431 757 912
Pricing: From $25 / week
Unity Gym
Offering customised workout plans per member, Unity is all about turning driven people into athletes. On top of personalised coaching plans and workshops they offer their members free-to-download training manuals for their members, breaking down the key principles of flexibility, strength and physique building.
Location: Lower Ground Floor, 20 Berry Street North Sydney NSW 2060 Australia
Contact: (+612) 9922 6161
Pricing: From $79.95 / week (include online coaching)