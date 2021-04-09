GYM LOCATION PRICE WEBSITE SRG THAI BOXING GYM Alexandria, Sydney, NSW From $30 for a casual visit, $45 per week for 2 classes p/w https://www.thaiboxingsydney.com/ DOUBLE DRAGON Sutherland, Sydney, NSW From $25 for 1 class a week, $35 for 3 classes a week https://www.doubledragon.com.au/ EIGHT LIMBS Bondi Junction, Sydney From $31 for a drop-in class, $265 for a 10-pack. https://eightlimbs.com.au/ JAI MARTIAL ARTS Maroubra, Daceyville Sydney, NSW 1 on 1 $75 for 45min https://www.jaimartialarts.com.au/ OPEN SPARRING Park St, Sydney, NSW From $50 a week for unlimited classes https://www.opensparring.com/ PTJ MUAY THAI Brookvale and Gladesville, Sydney NSW 3 classes for $45 a week, 1 on 1 from $50 https://www.ptjmuaythai.com.au/ BULLDOG GYM Manly Sydney, NSW $149 for 28-day trial, $45 p/w for unlimited classes thereafter http://www.thaiboxing.com.au/ ULTIMATE FITNESS CENTRE CBD, Northern Beaches From $120 per fortnight https://ultimatefitnesscentre.com.au/ MUAY THAI TEMPLE Haymarket, Sydney, NSW $20 for a single visit, $80 a week unlimited http://www.muaythaitemple.com.au/ TEAM PEROSH MMA Five Dock, Sydney, NSW Multiple options available after free first session https://teamperoshmma.com.au/

1. SRG THAI BOXING GYM

Location: Alexandria, Sydney, NSW

Price: From $30 for a casual visit, $45 per week for 2 classes p/w

About: Home of WFO Muay Thai world champion, Luis Regis, this comprehensive facility prides itself on immersing you in Thai culture with top-level trainers and an emphasis on traditional costumes and folklore. You’ll sweat buckets with relentless pad work in beginner classes and, if you’re game, rigorous intermediate sessions that involve sustained hammerings from a squad of Thai trainers hellbent on breaking your spirit. Good for those who want a traditional training-camp experience without the airfare.

Web: https://www.thaiboxingsydney.com/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/srgthaiboxing/?hl=en

2. DOUBLE DRAGON

Location: Sutherland, Sydney, NSW

Price: From $25 for 1 class a week, $35 for 3 classes a week

About: You want to get serious about Muay Thai, maybe even compete one day? You can’t go past the splendidly named Double Dragon for a thorough grounding in fight fundamentals from high-pedigree trainers. Build up your endurance base with pad work and striking drills, while developing combat nous in sparring sessions. You can also train in boxing and BJJ and get dedicated personal training - handy if you need to work on your conditioning before a bout!

Web: https://www.doubledragon.com.au/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/doubledragongym/?hl=en

3. EIGHT LIMBS

Location: Bondi Junction, Sydney

Price: From $31 for a drop-in class, $265 for a 10-pack.

About: A gym where you can mix your clinches with your complexes – what’s not to love? One of Australia’s most highly regarded Muay Thai gyms also offers CrossFit, boxing and personal training. Outstanding facilities and coaches with multifaceted skillsets make for an energetic atmosphere that’ll keep you motivated to train. Which is a good thing, because you can expect to get seriously punished.

Web: https://eightlimbs.com.au/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/8limbsbondi/?hl=en

4. JAI MARTIAL ARTS

Location: Maroubra, Daceyville Sydney, NSW

Price: 1 on 1 $75 for 45min

About: Father and son team Grandmaster Joe Ingrati and master Christopher Ingrati offer a comprehensive and holistic program featuring everything from Muay Thai to Kenpo Karate and Tai Kwon Do. Blast your core, develop explosive striking power and build the muscular endurance you need for prolonged grappling. Best check your ego at the door.

Web: https://www.jaimartialarts.com.au/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/jaimartialarts/?hl=en

5. OPEN SPARRING

Location: Park St, Sydney, NSW

Price: From $50 a week for unlimited classes

About: A relaxed and friendly vibe with an emphasis on fundamentals make this a great gym for those who want to dip their toe (or elbow) into the Muay Thai scene. Located in the heart of the CBD with pristine, brightly lit facilities, this is the perfect place for office workers who need to let off steam after a hard day on the keyboard.

Web: https://www.opensparring.com/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/opensparring/?hl=en

6. PTJ MUAY THAI

Location: Brookvale and Gladesville, Sydney NSW

Price: 3 classes for $45 a week, 1 on 1 from $50

About: Catering for everyone from beginners to those who’ve done a training camp in the Thai wilderness, PTJ features decorated veteran trainers in a gritty (read: graffitied walls) but modern training space. You’ll get your blood pumping as you hammer the bags and load up on the pads and who knows, maybe wear a shiner to work the next day.

Web: https://www.ptjmuaythai.com.au/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/ptjmuaythaigym/?hl=en

7. BULLDOG GYM

Location: Manly Sydney, NSW

Price: $149 for 28-day trial, $45 p/w for unlimited classes thereafter

About: Want to get stronger and fitter while building all-round confidence? This is the gym for you. Under the guidance of founder Nick Stone, a Brit with a “Kru” grading, you’ll learn both striking fundamentals as well as the skills you need to protect yourself on the street. The renowned Bulldog franchise boasts over 11 world titles and 50 local and state titles, so you know you’re in good hands.

Web: http://www.thaiboxing.com.au/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/bulldoggymmanly/?hl=en

8. ULTIMATE FITNESS CENTRE

Location: CBD, Northern Beaches

Price: From $120 per fortnight

About: A wide range of classes including Muay Thai, boxing, Brazilian Jiujitsu and functional training make this a great place to work on your all-round MMA game and get fit at the same time. Featuring classes focused on developing foundational movements and defensive fundamentals, as well as sessions dedicated to sparring with serious, no-nonsense combatants, this professional outfit will equip you to protect yourself while building a body that can absorb a pounding. Note: you’ll need 16 oz gloves and shin-guards for the advanced classes so prepare for a hiding!

Web: https://ultimatefitnesscentre.com.au/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/ultimatefitnesscentre/?hl=en

9. MUAY THAI TEMPLE

Location: Haymarket, Sydney, NSW

Price: $20 for a single visit, $80 a week unlimited

About: Like your gyms rough and ready? What this place lacks in fancy facilities it makes up for in authenticity and founder Boon’s commitment to seeing his students’ progress and improve. Great for those who want to hone technique and eat discipline for breakfast. Come in hungry, leave starving, kick arse.

Web: http://www.muaythaitemple.com.au/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/muaythaitemple.sydney/?hl=en

10. TEAM PEROSH MMA

Location: Five Dock, Sydney, NSW

Price: Multiple options available after free first session

About: Want to get a solid grounding in all aspects of MMA? Anthony Perosh, a veteran UFC Light Heavyweight fighter, 4th degree BJJ Black Belt and Black T-shirt in Muay-Thai is your man. Perosh will help you master Muay Thai fundamentals like kicks, holds and strikes, while boosting your baseline fitness to unchartered levels.

Web: https://teamperoshmma.com.au/

Insta: https://www.instagram.com/teamperosh/?hl=en

What is Muay Thai?

Muay Thai is a martial art and combat sport that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. The most common difference between kickboxing and Muay Thai, is that while kickboxing is a 4-point striking system that involves the use of kicks and punches only, Muay Thai is an 8-point striking system involving the use of not only kicks and punches, but also makes use of elbows and knees, and upper body grappling.

How much does a Muay Thai Gym cost?

Muay Thai Gyms can cost anywhere from $25 per class to $150 a fortnight. You can take a look at the approximate class prices above (subject to change). Your best bet is calling the gym you're most interested in attending.

Can you build muscle with Muay Thai?

While May Thai is more about endurance, you can still build muscle. Depending on the type of class, those that include strengthening workouts (where you are actually building up muscle mass) are key. On top of that, you have to consume more calories than you burn, which means eating the right foods pre and post workout.

Is Muay Thai a good workout?

As Thai boxers require both the stamina for long rounds and explosive speed to outfight their opponents, they number among the fittest athletes around. However, their training is always applicable to the sport. Skipping teaches fighters coordination and footwork, while shadow-boxing with dumbbells ensures fighting sans weights is fluid and effortless.

Muay Thai is such a complete sport that a 2h muay thai session can burn up to 1700 calories.

How do I find a good Muay Thai Gym?

Just take a look at our list above! We will be covering all of the major cities across Australia so stay tuned.