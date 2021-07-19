Gym Location Price Website CrossFit Athletic Brookvale, Sydney, NSW From $50/week vitality plan, $70/week unlimited membership https://www.beathleticfitness.com.au/ Creature Fitness Edgecliff, Sydney, NSW $59-85/week for group training sessions https://creaturefitness.com.au/ CrossFit Norwest Mulgrave, Sydney, NSW $55/week standard unlimited https://www.crossfitnorwest.com/ CrossFit Active Artarmon, Sydney, NSW TBA https://crossfitactive.com.au/ CrossFit Kirrawee Kirrawee, Sydney, NSW From $65 unlimited weekly or $25 for casual drop-ins https://www.recgymkirrawee.com/ Accelerate Strength Rozelle, Sydney, NSW TBA https://www.acceleratestrength.com.au/ CrossFit Play Camperdown, Sydney, NSW From $75/week for full-time memberships offering 5 sessions/week https://www.crossfitplay.com/ Revolution x Performance Centre Holroyd, Sydney, NSW From $55-60/week, with 10-visit package available at $299 https://www.revolutionx.com.au/about-us CrossFit Bondi Bondi Junction, Sydney, NSW From $74/weekly for unlimited training https://www.crossfitbondi.com.au/ CrossFit Sydney Alexandria, Sydney, NSW From $55/week for unlimited membership and classes https://www.crossfitsydney.com.au/

1. CrossFit Athletic

With carefully tailored approaches that are sure to suit athletes of all levels and capabilities, CrossFit Athletic has experienced coaches that will help you along the way. With an inclusive, fun and encouraging environment, this CrossFit gym is considered one of the best and offers unique workouts that focus on strength, gymnastics, lifting and conditioning movements.

Location: 2 Chard Rd, Brookvale

Trading hours: open 7 days a week

Contact: (02) 9939 4444

Membership cost: $70/week unlimited membership; $66/week metabolic conditioning membership; $38/week functional strength training membership; $50/week vitality plan

2. Creature Fitness

With locations around Sydney, this CrossFit studio caters to those with busy schedules. With a strict “no dickheads” policy, you’ll be able to calmly take your place within the vicinity, knowing you have the support of the clientele and coaches. Offering personal training as well as CrossFit workouts and weightlifting, the coaches can even help you out with diet and nutrition, too.

Locations: 84 New South Head Road, Edgecliff

1/32 Lilian Fowler Pl, Marrickville

173/171 Oxford Street, Bondi Junction

Trading hours: Mon 6am-9pm, Tue-Thu 5:30am-9pm, Fri 6am-8pm, Sat 6am-12pm, Sun 8am-10am

Contact: 0413 789 448

Membership cost: $75-120 Personal Training, $59-85/week Group Training, $10-59/week Online Coaching

3. CrossFit Norwest

With its focus on community, CrossFit Norwest is a supportive and welcoming studio that feels like a second home to most. Workouts are varied and focus on functional movements designed to help you get fitter and stronger in every aspect of your day to day life. With a schedule packed with classes, there’s one to suit people of all abilities.

Location: 1/36 Groves Ave, Mulgrave

Trading hours: Mon-Fri 6am-11am, 4pm-8pm, Sat 7:30am-11am

Contact: 0468 865 174

Membership cost: $55/week standard unlimited; $40/week student unlimited; $30/week standard twice weekly; $20/week student twice weekly

4. CrossFit Active

Regarded as one of the best in the biz, CrossFit Active have a team of talented, expert coaches willing to help you every step of the way in your CrossFit journey. With extensive coaching programs and a range of workouts, you can be sure you’ll reach your fitness and strength goals here.

Locations: 12 Cleg St, Artarmon

5/94A Bay Rd, Waverton

Trading hours: Mon-Fri 5:30am-8pm, Sat 8am-11:30am, Sun 8am-11am

Contact: 0412 874 091

5. CrossFit Kirrawee

With the intention to get you moving like an athlete, CrossFit Kirrawee is the place to go for this looking to level-up their CrossFit skills. With a number of membership options available, the timetable is packed with a range of classes that include supervised weightlifting sessions and open gym slots.

Location: 26 Monro Ave, Kirrawee

Trading hours: Mon-Thu 5am-8pm, Fri 5am-6:30pm, Sat 6am-11am, Sun 7am-10am

Contact: +61 2 8097 5574

Membership cost: $160 Fundamentals (2 classes); $65 unlimited weekly; $120 unlimited fortnightly, $255 unlimited monthly; $2,620 unlimited yearly; $100 CKFit - fortnightly; $25 class drop in; $250 (10 pack + 1 free)

6. Accelerate Strength

At Accelerate Strength, each workout is designed to test your limits. Classes are gruelling, but incredibly fun and the community is like no other. Whether it’s lifting, fundamentals, gymnastic agility or aerobic endurance, the coaches here have all the resources to help you.

Location: Unit 17, 5-13 Parsons St, Rozelle

Trading hours: Mon-Fri 5:30am-8pm, Sat 7am-10am, Sun 8am-9:30am

Contact: 0409 988 094

7. CrossFit Play

The gym prides itself on delivering extensive training programs to their athletes, with classes that constantly keep you on your toes and suit all manner of abilities and strengths. With experienced coaches on hand, you’ll also be able to learn the fundamentals of lifting, swimming and snatching.

Location: 55 Denison St, Camperdown

Trading hours: Mon-Wed 5am-8:30pm, Thu-Fri 5am-7:30pm, Sat 7am-11am, Sun 9am-11am

Contact: 0411 245 378

Membership cost: $45 for one week trial includes 3 classes over 5 consecutive days; $575 for fundamentals on-ramp featuring five personal training sessions; full time memberships for 7 sessions at $85/week or $368/month; full time for five sessions/week at $75/week or $325/month; part time at $66/week or $285/month.

8. Revolution x Performance Centre

With a vision to educate, embrace and improve the total health and wellbeing of its athletes, Revolution x Performance Centre is a gym like no other. It offers strength training, lifestyle coaching, group fitness classes, CrossFit training and nutritional advice. With incredible equipment and a fun-loving (but hard-working) atmosphere, this is a studio you’ll want to check out.

Location: 4/29 Crescent St, Holroyd

Trading hours: Mon-Thu 6am-8:30pm, Fri 6am-7pm, Sat 8am-10:30am

Contact: 0499 060 186

Membership cost: $55-60/week; 10 visit packages available for $299 and $250 emergency and Defence Force personnel.

9. CrossFit Bondi

This performance facility features state-of-the-art equipment, hands-on coaching and great programming. The community is supportive and like a family, with all new members working through a four-week started program designed to teach you the fundamentals of CrossFit.

Location: 2/31 Newland St, Bondi Junction

Trading hours: Mon-Thu 5:30am-8pm, Fri 5:30am-6pm, Sat 7am-12pm, Sun 8am-11am

Contact: 0498 281 066

Membership cost: Unlimited training from $74/weekly; $148 fortnightly; $321/per calendar month; $30/session for casual visits.

10. CrossFit Sydney

Known for keeping people strong and pushing them to achieve their potential, CrossFit Sydney boasts a fun, welcoming atmosphere and some of the best classes. With a number of classes and specialised training sessions on offer, you can be sure that here you’ll learn correct technique to achieve longevity in the sport.

Location: 32 McCauley St, Alexandria

Trading hours: Mon-Thu 5:30am-9pm, Fri 5:30am-8pm, Sat 7am-7pm, Sun 4pm-7pm

Membership cost: $55/week unlimited membership and classes, complete with special training sessions and coaching consultations.