But, regardless of where you’re at on your CrossFit journey, it pays to have the right support and tuition. Because CrossFit utilizes complex movements like Olympic Lifting and gymnastics, it’s crucial to have the right technique before you jump into your first workout. And the right technique comes from the right coaching. Having already covered the best CrossFit gyms in Sydney and Melbourne, here’s the lowdown on the best Perth has to offer.

Gym Location Price Website CrossFit The Shack Unit 12/2-6 Tulloch Way, Canning Vale WA 6155 POA crossfittheshack.com.au/ CrossFit TandEm Perth, 2/76 Erindale Rd, Balcatta WA 6021 $69 / week unlimited group classes tandemcrossfit.com.au CrossFit Chasing Better 1/1 Pusey Rd, Cockburn Central WA 6164 $55 / week unlimited group classes crossfitchasingbetter.com.au/ CrossFit Niche 11/11 Milson Pl, O'Connor WA 6163 $240 / month unlimited classes nichecrossfit.com.au CrossFit Euphonic 3/4 Burgay Ct, Osborne Park WA 6017 From $170 / month unlimited group classes crossfiteuphonic.com CrossFit The Shed 4/3 Marchant Way, Morley WA 6062 $240 / month unlimited classes theshedcrossfit.com.au/ CrossFit Fibre 6/22 Embleton Ave, Embleton WA 6062 POA crossfitfibre.com.au/ CrossFit Access Unit 3/19 Innovation Cct, Wangara WA 6065 $60 / week unlimited group classes crossfitaccess.com Grandstand CrossFit 92 Parry St, Perth WA 6000 $129 / fortnight unlimited classes grandstandcrossfit.com.au CrossFit Frantic 383 Sevenoaks St, Beckenham WA 6107 $65 / week unlimited group classes thefitnesshq.com.au

CrossFit The Shack

Based out in Canning Vale, The Shack has all the mandatory basics of a good CrossFit box: quality coaching, large range of equipment and a strong community vibe. But it’s their 6 week challenge that really distinguishes The Shack from the pack. Don’t believe us – just check out their testimonials.

Location: Unit 12/2-6 Tulloch Way, Canning Vale WA 6155

Contact: 0426 233 151

Pricing: POA

Social: instagram.com/crossfittheshack

TandEm CrossFit

Education plays a big part of the ethos at TandEm, as does the importance of making sure your routine never gets boring. But our favourite aspect is the on-site Wooden Spoon Cafe serving healthy snacks and meals with limited sugar and dairy. Perfect for refuelling post-WOD.

Location: Perth, 2/76 Erindale Rd, Balcatta WA 6021

Contact: 0402 324 368

Pricing: $69 / week unlimited group classes

Social: instagram.com/tandemcrossfit

CrossFit Euphonic

Euphonic has an impressively large space and offers yoga and nutrition support alongside their suite of CrossFit and weightlifting classes. They even make and release their own playlists, which are geared toward different intensity workouts, so you won’t have to worry about creating your own.

Location: 3/4 Burgay Ct, Osborne Park WA 6017

Contact: 0466 716 768

Pricing: From $170 / month unlimited group classes

Social: instagram.com/crossfiteuphonic

CrossFit Chasing Better

A gym that helps people of all fitness levels to chase their goals and get better. On top of the group classes they offer personal training and hosted an annual CrossFit comp, the Chasing Better Throwdown, before COVID messed with everyone’s plans. Let’s hope it’s back on the cards next year.

Location: 1/1 Pusey Rd, Cockburn Central WA 6164

Contact: 0447 170 633

Pricing: $55 / week unlimited group classes

Social: instagram.com/crossfit_chasingbetter

CrossFit Fibre

Priding themselves on creating an inclusive environment, Fibre aims to help you achieve transformative lifestyle improvements. We particularly like their pragmatic approach to CrossFit training. Understanding that CrossFit can intimidate people with its long list of complex movements, Fibre runs ‘ActCon’ classes (standing for Active Conditioning) where they offer all the best bits about a CrossFit sweat session, without the need for experience. Smart.

Location: 6/22 Embleton Ave, Embleton WA 6062

Contact: 0450 397 578

Pricing: POA

Social: instagram.com/fibreactiveembleton

CrossFit The Shed

Consistent with the name, The Shed is a no-thrills CrossFit box that specialises in hard work and getting results. They’re over 5 years deep in the game and also offer chiro on site.

Location: 4/3 Marchant Way, Morley WA 6062

Contact: 0422 277 735

Pricing: $240 / month unlimited classes

Social: instagram.com/the_shedcrossfit

CrossFit Access

Based in Wangara, CrossFit Access is one hell of a good looking CrossFit box. There’s plenty of open space meaning you don’t have to worry about hitting someone over the head with a loose kettlebell, and they even have a coffee truck selling the good stuff every weekday morning from 6:30-10:30.

Location: Unit 3/19 Innovation Cct, Wangara WA 6065

Contact: 0415 636 543

Pricing: $60 / week unlimited group classes

Social: instagram.com/crossfit.access

CrossFit Niche

Specialising in the core areas of CrossFit, gymnastics and weightlifting, Niche has been rapidly growing since opening doors last year. There’s a big focus on building a community spirit that keeps people coming back and there’re resources to help with your nutrition. In other words, they’ve thought of everything.

Location: 11/11 Milson Pl, O'Connor WA 6163

Contact: 0431 099 705

Pricing: $240 / month unlimited classes

Social: instagram.com/nichecrossfit

Grandstand CrossFit

Grandstand offers a blend of CrossFit and Culture, which means you’ll get fit while also making some friends and learning a few things along the way. Who can argue with that?

Location: 92 Parry St, Perth WA 6000

Contact: 08 9328 3134

Pricing: $129 / fortnight unlimited classes

Social: instagram.com/grandstandcrossfit

CrossFit Frantic

Based out of Fitness HQ, Frantic is your one-stop shot for CrossFit, Personal training, boxing yoga, chiro and physio. Just to really go the extra mile, they regularly update their blog with useful coaching resources such as nutritional advice or tips to fix broken sleeping patterns.

Location: 383 Sevenoaks St, Beckenham WA 6107

Contact: 04 3566 6716

Pricing: $65 / week unlimited group classes

Social: instagram.com/fitnesshq_cannington/?hl=en