But before you get stuck in, a quick word on some of the basics. First, what’s the difference between climbing and bouldering? Good question. Climbing involves scaling a wall using a rope and a harness, while bouldering has you climbing a wall with only a crash pad beneath you. As a result, climbing walls are typically higher and involve more endurance while bouldering is often shorter (typically no higher than 4.5m) and necessitates problem-solving skills as you figure out the best route up.

In fact, bouldering routes are often called ‘problems’ for that very reason. Second, equipment. If you are climbing, things like a climb harness, a belay (essentially a braking device) and special shoes are required. For bouldering, it’s really only the shoes. Considering you risk falling some distance, it’s worth investing in the good stuff. However, all good climbing gyms, like the ones below, offer equipment for rental. We’d suggest trying out the equipment on offer first before investing.

Gym Location Price Website 9 Degrees Building 3/85 O'Riordan St, Alexandria NSW 2015 $21 casual entry; $704 six months entry 9degrees.com.au Climb Oz 2/40 Third Ave, Blacktown NSW 2148 $19 casual entry; $90 / month climboz.com Climb Fit Kirrawee 23 Waratah St, Kirrawee NSW 2232 $190 for ten visits; $390 three months climbfit.com.au Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym, St Peters Unit 4C/1-7 Unwins Bridge Road, St Peters NSW 2044 $22 casual entry; $399 three months indoorclimbing.com.au BlocHaus Marrickville 49 Fitzroy st, Marrickville NSW 2204 $21 casual entry; $124 one month blochaus.com.au The Edge Rock Climbing Centre 9/10 Hudson Ave, Castle Hill NSW 2154 $21 casual entry; $240 three months edgerockclimbing.com.au Skywood Climbing Shop 1/1-3 Moore Rd, Freshwater NSW 2096 $24 casual entry; $216 ten visits skywoodclimbing.com Nomad Bouldering Unit 7/12 Chester St, Annandale, Sydney NSW 2038 $20 casual entry; $336 three months nomadbouldering.com UmbrellaNine Co Climbing Shop 6010 Warringah Mall, Brookvale NSW 2100 $20 casual entry; $160 ten visits umbrellanineco.com.au Northern Beaches Rockhouse Unit 4E ‘Winbourne Estate’ 9-13 Winbourne $24 casual entry; $272 three months rockhouse.com.au

9 Degrees

With its name deriving from the fact there are nine degrees of difficulty across the different ‘problems’, this gym was opened in 2015 in Alexandria and now boasts 5 different locations. So it’s clearly doing something right. With an in-house cafe allowing you to get your caffeine fix pre – or mid – climb, there’s a real communal vibe to 9 Degrees. Then there’s the fact all 9 Degrees locations are committed to being carbon neutral. Talk about added bonus.

Location: Building 3/85 O'Riordan St, Alexandria NSW 2015

Contact: 0408 870 473

Pricing: $21 casual entry; $704 six months entry

9degrees.com.au/9da

Climb OZ

Located in Blacktown, what sets Climb Oz apart is the expert coaching on offer. While most gyms will ensure participants’ safety and then largely let you have at it, Oz focusses on the technical element and prides itself on having coaches who have trained some athletes to national success. Ideal for those who plan to get their Alex Honnold on.

Location: Level 2, 40 Third Ave, Blacktown

Contact: 02 9678 9635

Pricing: $19 day pass; $90 / month

climboz.com

Climb Fit Kirrawee

At 3500 square metres, this place is huge and the ideal environment for both pros and novices alike. As the name suggests, Climb Fit also has an impressive gym on site so it’s a one-stop shop for your climbing as well as your workouts. In other words, there’s little reason to leave.

Location: 23 Waratah St, Kirrawee NSW 2232

Contact: 02 9545 3407

Pricing: $190 for ten visits; $390 three months

climbfit.com.au

Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym, St Peters

SICG boasts two impressive titles: it is the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest climbing gym and the only Aussie location to host a world championship level climbing comp. If that doesn’t do it for you, maybe the 420 different climbing routes and 180 bouldering problems on offer will. Come back to us when you’ve completed them all.

Location: Unit 4C/1-7 Unwins Bridge Road, St Peters NSW 2044

Contact: 02 9519 3325

Pricing: $22 casual entry; $399 three months

indoorclimbing.com.au

BlocHaus Marrickville

We’re fond of a pun here at Men’s Health so it’s little wonder BlocHaus makes it onto this list. Visit its website and within seconds you’re hit with two truly top-quality puns: ‘our haus is your haus’ and ‘boulder than most’. Nice. Very nice. But clever wordplay aside, BlocHaus focuses on bouldering and the social element of the sport. So, if you’re keen to make some new pals and solve a few ‘problems’ this is the place for you.

Location: 49 Fitzroy st, Marrickville NSW 2204

Contact: (02) 7228 9304

Pricing: $21 casual entry; $124 one month

syd.blochaus.com.au/first-time/

The Edge Rock Climbing Centre

With an emphasis on rock climbing over bouldering, The Edge is a serious gym offering training plans as well as competitions. There’s also yoga on rotation enabling you to stretch away those post-climb niggles.

Location: 9/10 Hudson Ave, Castle Hill NSW 2154

Contact: (02) 9899 8228

Pricing: $16 casual entry; $240 three months

edgerockclimbing.com.au

Skywood Climbing

Declaring themselves the Northern Beaches’ premier climbing gym (who are we to argue?), Skywood is owned by former climbing world cup competitor Yossi Sundakov-Krumins. So you know it’s legit. Another bonus is the interior design which more resembles a chic co-working space than a sweaty gym.

Location: Shop 1/1-3 Moore Rd, Freshwater NSW 2096

Contact: (02) 9905 7859

Pricing: $24 casual entry; $216 ten visits

skywoodclimbing.com/shop

Nomad Bouldering

While SIGG is the biggest climbing gym in the hemisphere, Nomad is the biggest when it comes to bouldering. There’s over 1.6km in wall length and they have a dedicated competition wall that enables you to test your progress. With an in-house physio on board, Nomad will also take care of your recovery and rehab.

Location: Unit 7/12 Chester St, Annandale, Sydney NSW 2038

Contact: 0402 670 784

Pricing: $20 casual entry; $336 three months

nomadbouldering.com

Umbrella Nine Co Climbing

AKA Unco climbing, Umbrella is a family-focussed bouldering gym that encourages you to bring the kids. Unco is fun, accessible and, crucially, it offers a family activity you can do regardless of the weather. You’re welcome.

Location: Shop 6010 Warringah Mall, Brookvale NSW 2100

Contact: 02 9905 0047

Pricing: $20 casual entry; $160 ten visits

umbrellanineco.com.au

Northern Beaches Rockhouse

Based in Brookvale, our favourite feature at the Rockhouse is the ‘Starter Climbing Clinic’. The aim here is to get you up to speed on the basics in order to fast track your progress. Classes are small and each week they focus on a new skill area. As the learning curve in climbing is steep, this is well worth the investment.

Location: Unit 4E ‘Winbourne Estate’ 9-13 Winbourne Road Brookvale, NSW 2100

Contact: (02) 9905 6202

Pricing: $24 casual entry; $272 three months

rockhouse.com.au.