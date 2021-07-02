GYM LOCATION PRICE WEBSITE PRESTIGE GYM KING ST, CBD $33 PER WEEK prestigegym.com.au LEO BERRY’S GYM RICHMOND POA richmondboxing.com.au DOHERTYS VARIOUS $15 PER WEEK dohertysgym.com THE FIGHTER’S FACTORY BLACKBURN POA fightersfactory.com MURPHYS BOXING GYM SURREY HILLS $30 PER WEEK murphysboxinggym.com NTH MELBOURNE BOXING 7 FITNESS NORTH MELBOURNE $120 PER MONTH boxing-fitness.com 12 ROUND FITNESS VARIOUS $30 PER CLASS 12rnd.com.au FITNESS RING RICHMOND $45 PER WEEK boxingtrainingclassesmelbourne.com.au FIGHTFIT BOXING CENTRE STH MELB, COLLINGWOOD $66 PER FORNTNIGHT fightfit.com.au POWERPLAY GYM NORTH MELBOURNE $120 PER MONTH powerplaygym.com

1 PRESTIGE GYM

Location: King Street, Melbourne CBD

Price: 6 months fixed term $33 per week

About: Come here for the opportunity to train under head coach Pedrag Galic or Pedge as his friends call him. A highly decorated fighter with multiple titles in boxing, kickboxing and Muay Thai, Pedge caters to those wrapping their fists for the first time as well as seasoned fighters looking to advance through amateur and pro ranks. With a strong emphasis on personal development and realising potential, this is a great place to learn the subtleties of the sweet science and get shredded in the process.

Web: prestigegym.com.au

Insta: –

2 LEO BERRY’S GYM – RICHMOND BOXING CLUB

Location: 17 Gleadell St, Richmond

Price: POA

About: This Richmond institution is the type of authentic gym that lends the sport a gritty allure. Master the fundamentals, get your hands blurring on the speed ball, pound the heavy bag and skip like a pro as you work your body like a blade on stone. And remember this quote from Leo Berry himself: “those that train hard must improve”.

Web: richmondboxing.com.au

Insta: leoberrysgymrbc

3 DOHERTY’S GYM

Location: CBD, Dandenong, Campbellfield, Brunswick

Price: $15 per week

About: So, your eye-of-the-tiger attitude means you want to train all hours of the day and night? No problem, Doherty’s is open 24/7. The CBD complex, located in an arched underground training vault, is probably on the short-list for coolest-looking gyms in Australia and with a competitive rate, there’s a lot to like. Work the heavy bags in the vault, then jump in the ring for some light sparring. There’s also a well-appointed gym if you need to stack on bulk and move up a weight class.

Web: dohertysgym.com

Insta: dohertysgym

4 THE FIGHTERS FACTORY

Location: 3-5 Blackburn Rd, Blackburn

Price: POA

About: This one’s for the purists. Focused strictly on boxing, The Fighters Factory offers the chance to train alongside professional boxers in an atmosphere that’s both demanding and inspiring. A fully equipped boxing gym offers targeted and expert boxing circuits, personal training and one-on-one sessions from experts. Or you can train Clubber Lang-style and pound the heavy bag solo. Once you get your confidence up, there’s even the chance to compete in monthly ‘Fight Nights’ where you can put your skills into practise.

Web: fightersfactory.com

Insta: blackburnfightersfactory

5 MURPHY’S BOXING GYM

Location: 172 Union Rd, Surrey Hills

Price: $30 per week

About: With a focus on cardio-boxing, Murphy’s is a good choice if your primary concern is improving conditioning and dropping weight. Having said that, all classes are run by trainers with experience in the ring and they pride themselves on training amateur and pro fighters. Popular with pro athletes, star clients include Leisel Jones and the Hawthorn FC.

Web: Murphysboxinggym.com

Insta: gerrymurphy_boxing_coach

6 NORTH MELBOURNE BOXING AND FITNESS

Location: 64 Sutton St, North Melbourne

Price: $120 per month

About: A large, brightly lit facility with a welcoming vibe, classes here place an emphasis on calorie expenditure and fat burning. With opportunities to try your hand at boxing, kickboxing or Muay Thai, this is a great place for novices to develop fighting skills in a friendly atmosphere, while building up your endurance base.

Web: boxing-fitness.com

Insta: northmelbourneboxing

7 12RND FITNESS

Location: Werribee, Balaclava, Ashburton, Richmond, South Yarra, Doreen, Mill Park, Port Melbourne, Camberwell, Caroline Springs, Kew, Elsternwick, Prahran, Brunswick East, Malvern, South Melbourne

Price: $30 per class

About: Affiliated with four-time world champion Danny Green, 12RND has taken off in recent years and it’s easy to see why. Workouts aim to mimic the demands of a 12-round fight - minus the concussive head blows – with 12 x 3-minute rounds with 30 seconds rest in between. No fixed class times mean you can jump into a workout at any 3-minute interval, with the promise of burning up to 750 calories in a 12-round session. Hit it!

Web: 12rnd.com.au

Insta: 12rndfitness

8 FITNESS RING

Location: 488 Victoria St, Richmond

Price: $45 per week for a 3-class pass

About: You want your trainer to have pedigree, right? Look no further than Fitness Ring, founded by former kickboxing world champion and WBO contender Nick “The Terror” Tetoros, who was also a sparring partner for former world champion, Kostya Tszyu. Rustic brick walls with ancient fight posters and pics of Sly Stallone frame the ‘workshop’ where you’ll learn sweet science fundamentals, batter the pads and pound the heavy bag, spiking your conditioning to unprecedented levels.

Web: boxingtrainingclassesmelbourne.com.au

Insta: fitnessringboxing

9 FIGHTFIT BOXING CENTRE

Location: 29 White Street, South Melbourne and 40-72 Rokeby Street, Collingwood

Price: $66 a fortnight for six months

About: Located in a massive iron shed with multiple rings, ample heavy bags and a slick paint job, FightFit features boxing, kickboxing and circuit training. There are dedicated sparring classes for those who want to hone their ringcraft and don’t mind getting tagged rather than tickled, as well as technique sessions where you can master your jab, maybe even develop a teeth-rattling uppercut.

Web: fightfit.com.au

Insta: fightfitboxing

10 POWERPLAY GYM

Location: 64 Sutton St, North Melbourne

Price: $120 per month

About: Founded by Joe Nader, a former Australian and South Pacific Cruiser Weight Champion, PowerPlay offers boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, martial arts and self-defence classes. If your ambitions extend to competing at an amateur level, the trainers can offer you a proper training camp experience that will have you ready to rumble come fight night.

Web: powerplaygym.com

Facebook: facebook.com/powerplaygymfightclub

Why boxing?

Boxing can improve your endurance, balance, hand-eye coordination and reflexes, while boosting muscle mass and reducing stress.

A study published in Neuropsychopharmacology found that people who engaged in high-intensity workouts for an hour released significantly more endorphins than those who spent an hour on moderate exercise. There is nothing moderate about boxing.

How much does a Boxing Gym cost?

Boxing Gyms can cost anywhere from $15 per class to $120 a month. You can take a look at the approximate class prices above (subject to change). Your best bet is calling the gym you're most interested in attending.

Can you build muscle with boxing?

While boxing is primarily an endurance sport, you can still build muscle. Classes that include strength workouts are key.

Is Boxing a good workout?

Yes. Research from supplement brand Forza found boxing burns 800 calories an hour, more than any other sport.

How do I find a good boxing gym?

Just take a look at our list above! We’ll be covering all of the major cities across Australia so stay tuned.