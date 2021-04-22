He’s the larger than life character known for his comedic charm, buoyant charisma and passion for fitness. Terry Crews is, without question, a formidable force on screen, but now the actor is opening up about his personal life with the kind of courageous vulnerability few men can attest to.

Recently, Crews has opened up about the impact his porn addiction has had on his life. Ahead of the release of his new audiobook, Stronger Together, written by Crews alongside his wife, Rebecca King Crews, the actor described a turning point in his life the couple refer to as D-day. For Crews, it was the day he had to ask his wife for forgiveness for both his porn addiction and for being unfaithful to her ten years earlier.

“I would like to describe myself as a toxic male,” Crews said, referencing his past behaviour. “You gotta understand, the marriage was dead.”

For Rebecca, Crews’ vulnerability was eye-opening. “I like to say, ‘You don’t tell the testimony till you’re through the test. And every so often when the emotion might get a little deep we just hugged each other. And I’ll say to him again…I’ll say, ‘I forgive you, Terry.’”