Courtesy of Technogym

In order to reach their peak and perform at their best, athletes need to be in the gym, working out and training ahead of their event. But if you were concerned that the pandemic would see the gym closed, think again. Technogym, the official supplier of athletic equipment for the Games, has granted access to a behind-the-scenes look of the Olympic Village fitness setup and it seems clear that safety is a priority. According to Men’s Health UK, representatives of the company say it contributed 1,500 pieces of products and trainers across 25 fitness centres to create the Olympic Village facilities. The design however, was particularly challenging and can best be described as a jigsaw puzzle, a feature that best promotes safe practices and social distancing as athletes break a sweat.

Courtesy of Technogym

“Safety protocols set by the Organising Committee at the Olympic Village are very clear and precise,” said Technogym’s Press and Media Director Enrico Manaresi in a statement. “Masks are compulsory except when working out and the strength machine layout has been designed with suitable distancing. For cardio, which includes a higher number of machines, there are screens to separate the products.”

As for the atmosphere, Manaresi explains, “The atmosphere is pretty positive and relaxed and the athletes are very collaborative in following the protocols indicated by the Organising Committee. Our role at Technogym is to provide athletes with the best equipment for athletic training - Skill Line, for example, has been specifically designed for athletic performance training - and they are loving it.”