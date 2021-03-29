Sly captioned the post: “Funny flashback because I have nothing interesting to report today. This is prepping for the Mr. T fight. He was one strong dude. Trust me.” He went on to add, “This is also the lowest weight and body fat I ever was. 166 pounds (approx. 76kg) and 2.8% body fat. That was tough.”
In the pics, Stallone is training in the gym while standing in front of a weight rack. There’s also some vintage throwback stills of him and Mr. T throwing punches in the ring, too. And of course, the triumphant scene of Rocky emerging over Lang during their rematch at Madison Square Garden.
It’s not the first time Stallone has looked back at his Rocky days and the brutal regime he put his body through. He previously said that to get that physique, he drank a reported 25 cups of coffee a day and ate solely oatmeal cookies and a few scoops of tuna. “I may have looked pretty good on the outside but inside it was a very dangerous thing to do,” he said in an earlier post.
Put simply: that kind of physique isn’t sustainable - or healthy.