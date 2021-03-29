You can practically hear the sounding thump of Eye of the Tiger as images of a buff Sly Stallone going through a gruelling training montage as Rocky flashes before your eyes. The scenes of Rocky are so iconic, they’ve practically been burned in our retina as inspiration we can recall at any moment when motivation to exercise is waning and we haven’t been too diligent with our diet (we have only the hot cross bun six-packs and chocolate bunnies being slung at supermarkets to blame).

While none of us are immune to the reflections that creep up with age, pining for our younger selves (and fitter bodies), it seems even Sly Stallone has fallen victim to nostalgic leanings. And when it comes to the famed Hollywood star, few actors can attest to having the kind of gym-honed physique as Stallone, who was basically the poster-child for men everywhere during his hey-day (and still is). The 74-year-old recently posted a throwback photo to his Instagram account detailing the remarkably low body fat percentage he achieved while preparing for Rocky Balboa’s fight against Clubber Lang, played by another ’80s icon by way of Mr. T.