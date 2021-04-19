“You’re, with an E, for YOU ARE!” Cue the dramatic eye roll.

Whether spoken in conversation or sent via direct message following a slip of the thumb on your instagram story, it’s likely that we’ve all found ourselves held hostage to the pointed tongue of a grammar connoisseur. Who are these people? Who made them the Grammar Police? Unless their name is Steven Pinker and they hold the title of “bestselling linguist,” we don’t want to hear it.

As much as we bemoan the existence of those who choose to correct our spelling and grammar mistakes every time they arise, such people do walk amongst us. And according to a recent study, our attitude towards them isn’t personal but rather something we can’t help but feel. The 2016 study, published in PLOS one, found that those that are sticklers for grammar have ‘less agreeable’ personalities than those who might just scroll on past without feeling the need to shout out your errors.

The study sought to explore how someone’s personality traits can determine how they respond to typos and grammatical errors, with researchers suggesting it could teach us a lot about how we communicate online. According to lead researcher Julia Boland, from the University of Michigan, “This is the first study to show that the personality traits of listeners/readers have an effect on the interpretation of language.”

Boland added, “In this experiment, we examined the social judgments that readers made about writers.”