However, this isn’t to say making the switch is an easy decision to make. Ditching the meat in favour of a diet consisting primarily of plants – not only fruit and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes and beans – can be a challenge, and even put your body under stress as you get accustomed to the new foods on your plate. This is why we decided to get Hill to join us for this week’s episode of ‘Ask Men’s Health’, to help guide us through what moving toward a plant-based lifestyle will look like and how we can get the most out of it. For those of us concerned with how living meat-free will affect the #gainz, Hill discusses the best sources of plant-based protein and how he maintains his calorie and protein intake throughout the day.

Hill’s debut book The Proof is in the Plants is out this week and offers an excellent balance of evidence-based logic and practical life advice. If you’re tempted to join Hill, and the many thousands of Aussies embracing plant-based eating each year, it’s worth picking up a copy. (That is, after you’ve listened to the podcast of course.)