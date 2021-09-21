When it comes to weight loss, the guiding principle any personal trainer or fitness enthusiast will tell you is that you need to be in a calorie deficit; that weight gain is a result of how much you’re eating, an excess amount of calories that the body doesn’t expend. But according to a new study, this age-old line of thinking could be on its way to being debunked, with researchers claiming that it’s not how much you eat but rather what you’re eating that plays a far bigger role in weight gain than previously thought.

In a new study conducted by a team of 17 internationally recognised scientists, clinical researchers and public health experts for the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, they found that the accepted energy-balance model (calories in, calories out) is actually flawed. According to these researchers, the world’s obesity problem isn’t one that results from how much people eat, but rather the consumption of high-glycemic foods.

When it comes to high-glycemic foods, these are those that can be quickly digested and rapidly raise blood sugar as a result. Consider your highly processed carbs like white bread, white rice, and of course your cakes, cookies and sweet treats. Researchers believe that these types of food cause hormonal responses that fundamentally change our metabolism, which in turn drives fat storage, encouraging weight gain and obesity.