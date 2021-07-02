Approachable mindfulness strategies

Mindfulness is somewhat of a dirty word for sceptics. Make no mistake, taking time to find even five minutes a day to rest and digest, is daunting stuff. However, in a world that is spinning around faster than Kylie, there is such power in the act of solo reflection and restoration each day. I recommend meditating each day. Just like you take the time to grab your morning coffee each day at 8am, could you diarise 5-10 minutes a day to sitting in silence. Starting small and simple is key to building up the self-confidence to come back to the practice. Like any muscle, you don’t have a six pack of clarity overnight.



Creating the sexiest work from home space

In the space of less than two hours after NSW’s June lockdown was called, my housemate and I mobilised. No, we didn’t splurge on toilet paper. We redecorated and replenished our work from home situation. Eating, working,socialising and commiserating from the same office or dining room for an extended period of time can result in the dreaded feeling of Groundhog Day. Springtime or not, make the time to give your work from home space the self-care it so needs.

Investing in sexual health

This is for all those single beings! To all you loved up readers, being on your lonesome in love during a lockdown is a stark exercise in learning to love thyself. Whether you are craving connection or not, honing your sexual wellness can help release some built up ~tension~. There are heaps of speed delivery services, I am using a nifty product from Normal Co.



Release your neck

Hear me out! Worse than spending a lot of time with our arses firmly planted on the same seat is the fact that we are hunched over our preferred devices like the king hunch of Notre Dame. Releasing your neck and shoulders should be a must for any desk jockey. Shoulder raises, cross arm stretches, neck rolls. There are a suite of ways to relieve the habitualised tension and stress which manifests in our necks. Beth Borowsky is a master of neck relief!



Ditch the doom scrolling

Even if you have found this post through a trusty SEO spiral of COVID related news, I encourage you to stop! Shut the laptop, turn off your phone. If there is one thing I can promise you, COVID will still be here in the morning. No matter how many news sites you devour, your news consumption won’t make it go away. If you need a COVID news hit, set a timer on your phone for devoted news consumption.