At a time where Instagram influencers dominate feeds, peddling all manner of skin-care products from slug semen moisturiser to a foot peel designed to rescue your lifeless soles back to newborn softness, Rob Dyrdek stands out amongst the best. Having quit school to become a professional skateboarder, Dyrdek left his hometown in Ohio to move to Los Angeles at 16. His days on the skateboarding circuit served as inspiration for anyone looking to learn the art of the “kick-push”, but though he flourished on the board, Dyrdek didn’t want to settle for the tag of ‘retired professional’. Instead, he channeled his dedication and unwavering motivation to other pursuits, and now, the man is widely regarded as being one of the savviest business minds in the world of branding and scaling companies.

In the years since, Dyrdek has turned to entertainment, forging a rather unlikely career where he’s served as producer and host of television shows, most notably MTV’s Ridiculousness. But while the brazen acts performed on the series might lead you to think of Drydek as little more than a brash, charismatic athlete with no perception of danger, the real Drydek is far removed from such an appraisal. Instead, Drydek is focused, deeply intelligent, and fiercely driven by a desire to achieve. It’s this same attitude that he’s applied to his own health and wellness, after hitting breaking point some five years ago which led him towards meditation.

In a recent interview with GQ UK, Drydek explained: “I was, like, ‘At 38 years old this can’t be. I’m in the best shape of my life, and I’m just achy all the time.’” The next five years were spent fine-tuning an elaborate system of therapies, supplements, and inner work all with the desire to get closer to a “life of intention.” Clearly, things are working out nicely for him.