While most of Australia’s Olympic athletes now find themselves in quarantine, Peter Bol isn’t revelling in his Olympic debut at Tokyo. Instead, the track star who captured the hearts of a nation with an inspiring performance in the men’s 800 metres final has taken his athletic prowess to Poland, where he recently won the 800m at a track and field meet.

Less than a fortnight since Bol finished fourth in the men’s 800m final in Tokyo, the star athlete triumphed at the Memorial Wieslawa Maniaka in Szczecin with a time of 1 minute and 45.49 seconds. Poland’s Patryk Dobek, who finished ahead of Bol at the Olympic final to win the bronze medal, placed eighth in the race with a time of 1:47.24. In a post to Twitter, Bol captioned his victory: “Decided to stay hungry post Tokyo.”

Since making his Olympic debut, Bol has become a global superstar and here in Australia is every bit the household name. His gutsy performance in the heats at the Olympics saw Bol become the first Australian to reach the Olympic men’s 800m final in 53 years. In the preliminary rounds, he set national records in both heats, with 1:44.13 in the first, and 1:44.11 in the semi-final. His performance in the semi-final saw many credit Bol as being a contender for a medal finish and going into the race, Bol was eyeing victory.