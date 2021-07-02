Just when it seemed we were out of the woods, the global coronavirus pandemic came and reared its ugly head once again. To be fair, Sydney-siders were seemingly coasting along, while those in Melbourne have largely had to bear the brunt of numerous lockdowns while the rest of Australia seemed to keep calm and carry on. Now though, numerous outbreaks in NSW have plunged the state into lockdown, with other states following suit. But if there’s anything we’ve learned from those lockdowns in the past, there’s never been a more important time to care for your health and wellbeing - that and how to kill your sourdough starter.

Working out from home does pose its challenges, namely the fact that without a group exercise class to hold you accountable or trainer giving you exercises, it can be incredibly hard to trade a warm bed for a cold garage or indoor living room. But with all the benefits exercise presents to our mental health and physicality, it’s time to stay on track with our fitness goals. Thankfully, Peloton is here to see us through lockdown - however long it might last. After the highly anticipated launch of the fitness platform that’s taken much of the world by storm, Peloton is now gifting Australians a free three-month trial of the Peloton App to ensure you stay motivated while working out at home.

Featuring thousands of classes across more than ten disciplines, there’s something for everyone on the app. Switch it up daily as you choose from strength-based workouts, to meditation, cardio, barre, yoga and so much more. With immersive instructor-led workouts, you can now receive real-time motivation and curated playlists from the world’s best artists, filtering your workouts based on instructor, length, music genre or class type. It means that unlike other programs that tend to approach fitness with a one-size-fits-all mentality, Peloton ensures your workouts are tailored specifically for your needs and interests.