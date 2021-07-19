Training
"My training now is similar to when I played NRL. I like to combine all types the following training; bodybuilding, strength, power workouts whilst keeping the body functional. I never like to shorten the movements when doing the exercises in the gym. I like to use the full range of movement."
Diet
"My diet is much more complete now. I eat 4-5 meals per day now. When I was playing NRL in the pre-season training period we did 3-4 sessions per day so there was limited time to eat and would get in only 3 meals. During the season it is a lot easier because recovery from the games is more a focus so you train less and have more time to get your nutrition in check," he explains. "It’s a healthy balanced diet that is as the core of my diet. Unprocessed foods with a balance of protein, vitamins and minerals. I personally aim to hit my macros everyday, so depending on where I am at I may look for healthy fats and fibrous/unprocessed carbohydrates to reach that goal. If you’re lacking foodie inspiration but want to stay accountable, that’s where meal delivery services like MACROS are great. You can get pre-portioned, dietician designed meals delivered fresh to your door, with plans that complement your physical goals."
Kayne's top five exercises to implement into your workout today:
- Deadlifts – Full body compound movement, improve the bodies posterior chain strength and power.
- Barbell squats – Great way to strengthen and gain power throughout your lower body and core.
- Standing medicine ball wall throws (side throws) - Great for overall core strength and power.
- Jammer press – My favorite exercise for rugby league it works the whole body.
- Landmine rotations – Another full body core exercise that will strengthen a variety of muscle groups required in rugby league.
Kanye's NRL drill
Giant sets: 3 exercises targeting 1 body part
10 reps on each as many sets in 10 minutes ‘no rest between exercises’
Exercise 1) Front squats
Exercise 2) Bulgarian split squat
Exercise 3) Roman dead lift (RDL)
After 10 mins is up have a 4min break
Exercise 1) Arnold press
Exercise 2) Upright row
Exercise 3) Dumbbell lateral raises
After 10 mins is up have a 4min break
Exercise 1) Deadlifts
Exercise 2) Lying incline bench DB row
Exercise 3) Straight arm pull down
After 10 mins is up have a 4min break
Exercise 1) Dumbbell incline bench press Exercise 2) Cable flys Exercise 3) Bench to bench dips