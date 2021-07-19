A former NRL player for the Gold Coast Titans, Kayne Lawton, has been obsessed with fitness since his career kicked off over a decade ago. "I was lucky enough to start training as an NRL player straight out of school. I made my debut in 2009 against the Brisbane Broncos and it was something I will never forget. I still remember how excited I was before the game. I honestly thought I would be more nervous, but I think it was 15yrs of preparation for my dream, so excitement took over. I sustained a fair few injuries through my career so there were plenty of high and lows," explains Lawton. "Today I am an online coach and I help people build the best versions of themselves possible through personalised meal plans and training programs. In rugby league the highs were great and the lows I learned a lot and from those experiences and I use them today with Injury prevention, treatment, rehabilitation are overall physical recovery through intense training."

The-now fitness coach and MACROS Fitness Ambassador, figured out exactly how to work out to be at the top of his game, and turned that knowledge into a career. "In a game of Rugby League muscle is essentially your armour. Out on the field it provides protection as much as it does help impact the opposing players. To get to such a stage, you have to workout in a particular way, one that’s going to stimulate growth in those major muscle groups. You really want a mix of compound weight movements and functional exercises that will prep you for movement required in each game," he adds.