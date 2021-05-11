It’s a saying as old as time: “you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone.” At the height of COVID-19 lockdown here in Australia, we realised just how imperative time outdoors, time in nature, is for our mental health. Unable to go outside for the most part, many found themselves dealing with crippling anxiety, stress, and even depression exacerbated by the pandemic. For others, a lack of time outdoors led to a decline in mental health and a festering tension that prevailed into their relationships and work. When restrictions eased and we found ourselves outdoors again - albeit with a limited timeframe and socially-distanced - the green spaces were where we flocked towards. They are like food for the soul, they exist in our mind rent-free, a tapestry permanently etched on our retina, one we can think back to and revisit at will.

If ever there was a time where the power of Mother Nature was revealed, it was during lockdown. As Natural England reports, nearby parks, leafy roads, national parks and the wildlife within them were all instrumental to our wellbeing since coronavirus restrictions began in 2020. It’s why so many of us are now rethinking our lifestyle, with many looking to get out of the city and into the countryside or beaches, in areas surrounded by these green spaces rather than the boxed-in, industrial feel of urban spaces, a move aided by our ability to work remotely.

As the Office for National Statistics revealed to Men’s Health, “What we do not know yet is whether the changes brought on by lockdown will be a temporary trend, or a new way of life.”