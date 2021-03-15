Despite having an Oscar to his name, Matthew McConaughey has been spending a greater part of his time celebrating his book and sharing his words with the world. Now, perhaps leaning into the new direction his life has taken in recent months, the 51-year-old expressed on an episode of The Balanced Podcast that he’s considering running for Governor of Texas. Already a film professor at the University of Texas since 2019 and the founder of a non-profit foundation for high school students, McConaughey said he wanted to take up “more leadership roles.”

The actor explained, “Because I do think I have some things to teach and do and share. What is my role, and category, in the next chapter of life that I’m going into now?”

While he didn’t elaborate too much on the details of a potential run, he’d likely have to act soon. The Texas gubernatorial election will take place in November 2022 and, should he be successful, McConaughey would unseat incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Former Texas congress representative and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke also expressed a possible run for governor.